Governor issues his own order on outside PR: 'It's wasteful and we're putting a stop to it.'

Call it the gubernatorial veto that became an executive order.

On Friday afternoon, nearing a deadline, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a media statement saying he'd signed 74 bills and vetoed five. Buried in that announcement was a notice that Stitt had used his line-item veto authority on Senate Bill 1122, removing sections 15 and 16 of the measure.

Section 16, a late-minute addition by state Rep. Mark McBride during the final days of the legislative session, would have prevented state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters from using education funds to contract with public relations and marketing firms outside of Oklahoma.

Stitt announced his veto of the section at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

"Section 16 would prevent SDE from using any funds, appropriated or otherwise, for securing media interviews, public relations or other public promotions except for participating in federal grant programs," the governor's veto message said. "The plain meaning of this language is unclear, but it is reasonable to assume that it could be interpreted to prevent SDE from recruiting teachers to teach our school children; prevent SDE from addressing constituent concerns and prevent any number of routine public communications needed for an agency overseeing thousands of employees and a majority of our students," the governor's veto message said. "For these reasons I have vetoed Section 15 and 16 of enrolled Senate Bill 1122."

Only 29 minutes later, the governor issued a second media statement. This statement said the governor had issued an executive order that did pretty much the same thing as section 16, the one he vetoed.

"We all have to remember, the money we spend doesn't belong to us - it belongs to Oklahoma taxpayers," the governor's statement said. "Oklahomans expect my administration to steward each tax dollar well, and that's exactly what we're going to do. It makes no sense for state agencies who pay the salaries of communications staff to outsource work to PR firms via sole source contracts. It's wasteful and we're putting a stop to it statewide."

Executive Order 2024-12 prohibits state agencies from entering into sole source contracts with public relations, marketing or communications firms and vendors and mandates, unless there is a statutory directive to the contrary, that all contracts with PR vendors be procured through a minimum 30-day request for proposal. The executive order also mandates that agreements currently in place that were secured via sole source shall not be renewed and shall terminate at the end of the current contractual term and implements restrictions on future contracts.

The order − along with the veto − followed several incidents involving Walters and his contract with out-of-state public relations and marketing firms.

On at least three occasions since he took office, Walters has contracted with outside public relations or marketing firms. Last year, he contracted with a Houston company, Precision Outreach, to produce what he has referred to as “public awareness” videos that depicted teachers’ unions in a negative light and insinuated that transgender students were a threat to other students.

Those videos, which were shown at public state Board of Education meetings, cost $22,500 in taxpayer money.

A $50,000 contract between the agency and Precision Outreach, signed Jan. 3, includes the production of 10 social media posts and two videos a month.

Walters has made heavy use of outside PR, marketing firms

The investigative news website Oklahoma Watch and Oklahoma City television station KOKH reported in March the state Department of Education had spent $50,000 with Virginia-based Vought Strategies to set up national media interviews for Walters. In late May, Oklahoma Watch also reported the SDE had paid Vought Strategies $20,000 for the firm’s work from September through January and had agreed to pay $30,000 more for work from March through June.

In mid-March, after the first such reports about the contract with Vought Strategies surfaced, House Speaker Charles McCall publicly suggested the Legislature could develop guidelines to end that practice, a statement that became SB 1122.

Under that bill, the education department was prohibited from using money appropriated it or "under the control” of the agency to “be encumbered or expended for the purpose of securing media interviews, public relations, or other public promotional purposes unless expressly required to participate in a federal grant program.”

In an email to lawmakers sent in late May, Walters said the education department's legal counsel was of the “belief that all departments and programs will need to be shuttered as an implementation of this law.” He said the agency’s offices of school security, teacher recruitment and retention, SoonerStart, school choice and legal services” would be negatively impacted, or potentially shut down” if the bill became law. Walters also said the agency’s website, state Teacher of the Year program and Teacher Signing Bonus programs also could be shut down.

That day after the legislative session ended, Stitt spoke about the issue but didn't commit one way or the other when asked if he'd sign or veto the bill.

"If someone is using state resources for self-promotion, that's wrong. I want to stop that," the governor said then, noting his first executive order in 2019 was to ban state agencies from hiring lobbyists. "I may do another executive order to stop state agencies from hiring outside PR firms. I don't like it. I don't like it. But I also don't like picking on one executive agency, or the Department of Education. If there's a rule that's good for one agency, maybe let's have it across the board for all state agencies. Let's not pick on just one agency.”

Stitt also said if an agency has an internal communications department − as the state Department of Education does −"then why are we hiring a PR person? I think it's a waste of taxpayer money all across the board."

Friday, the governor said Executive Order 2024-12 underscores his administration's commitment to conservative governance and safeguarding tax dollars by implementing strict guidelines and regulations for state agencies. The executive order goes into effect immediately and will be distributed to OMES, the directors of state agencies, and the governor's advisors to ensure full implementation.

McBride, Walters and other groups weigh in on veto, executive order

While the controversy surrounding SB 1122 and the executive order that followed it grew Friday evening, McBride, who authored Section 16 of the bill, told The Oklahoman he was pleased by Stitt's action.

"I am pleased the Governor signed Senate Bill 1122. This bill provided critical legislative guidance to our State’s largest appropriated agency," said McBride, R-Moore. With his line-item veto of Section 16, and his corresponding Executive Order expanding the provision to all executive branch agencies, he has accomplished my goal when writing that section, which is ensuring our tax dollars are not being spent to promote an individual or a political career of an elected official."

McBride said it was vital that taxpayers have confidence that when the Legislature funds agencies, those same elected officials will ensure that spending is free from waste and abuse.

"I am grateful the Governor has joined me in that mission to cut out unnecessary self promotion and keeping our agencies focused on the mission at hand, which is providing core services to the people of the State of Oklahoma," McBride said.

At the same time, Walters issued his own brief media statement:

“The efforts of the teachers unions, radical RINO leftist Mark McBride, and Speaker McCall failed," Walters' statement said. "This is an unprecedented attack on me and my office and resulted in a disgraceful attempt to silence millions of Oklahoma parents. Oklahomans are not fooled by the political gamesmanship and reached out in huge numbers to remind everyone that the parents are in charge and want schools free of woke indoctrination, radical gender games, and critical race theory, and are demanding common sense outcomes for their kids.”

A short time later, following the release of the governor's executive order, Walters' spokesman, Dan Isett, issued a second media statement. This one contained only one sentence: "The Governor’s Executive Order does not affect any existing vendor contracts at OSDE," Isett said.

Isett's second statement came at the same time the Human Rights Campaign − a vocal critic of many of Walters' policies − released a media statement, calling the governor's executive order a major victory in the effort to hold Walters accountable.

“Today is a major victory for Oklahomans who have demanded their legislators hold Ryan Walters accountable for failing their kids, their schools, and their communities,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said. “Superintendent Walters thought he could bully LGBTQ+ students, drive Oklahoma’s schools, ranked 49th in the country in K-12 education, into the ground, and use taxpayer dollars to boost his own political profile without repercussions. But Oklahoma parents, education advocates, the LGBTQ+ community and allies, and ultimately, elected officials of his own party, refused to let that happen."

Walters, Robinson said, is a victim of his own hubris and incompetence – and these accountability measures are the result. "HRC was proud to work with our partners on the ground, including Freedom Oklahoma, Defense of Democracy, and more, to ensure that Walters faced the consequences demanded by his constituents," Robinson said.

For McBride and other lawmakers, the evolution from preventive legislation to executive order was worth the controversy.

"It sounded pretty matter of fact to me," McBride said. "And was obviously directed primarily at one agency. It's deflect, delay, deny."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Stitt vetoes measure to slow Walters' PR use, subs in executive order