Governor hopefuls distancing themselves from Clinton, Trump

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- In West Virginia, the Democrat running for governor has defended the coal industry while decrying his party's presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.

In Vermont, the Republican nominee for governor declared his support for transgender bathroom rights and denounced GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Those types of unconventional strategic calculations are helping to make for close races this year in several states.

A dozen governor's offices will be up for grabs in the Nov. 8 elections, including at least seven that appear competitive. The national Republican and Democratic governors associations already have spent more than $25 million in those states, according to an Associated Press analysis of financial reports and interviews.

The number of early TV ads in governor's races is up 40 percent from 2012, according to the Wesleyan Media Project.

Democrats are trying to hold on to offices forced open by term limits or retirements in Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia. Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's nomination as Trump's running mate added another open office to the competitive list.

The Democrat in Montana and the Republican in North Carolina are the top incumbents facing close contests.

Republicans currently have 31 governorships, three shy of their historic high in the early 1920s. Some of the races to watch:

INDIANA

Even before Pence dropped his re-election bid to become Trump's running mate, Indiana Republicans seeking to retain the governor's office were facing a tough rematch from Democrat John Gregg, a former House speaker who narrowly lost to Pence in 2012.

Pence was replaced on the ballot by Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb, who was appointed to his post in March. Holcomb has said he is happy to run on Pence's record. That's been turned into an attack ad by Democrats eager to exploit Pence's unpopularity among some voters because of his embrace of conservative social issues such as a religious rights law.

The Republican governors association already has routed $2.8 million to Holcomb while trying to tie Gregg to Clinton.

Gregg has distanced himself from Clinton and affirmed his support for the coal industry. He has been aided with $1.3 million so far from the national Democratic governors group.

MISSOURI

Republicans view Missouri as perhaps their best chance for a pickup. Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon is leaving office because of term limits, and the state has been trending Republican in legislative and presidential elections even as Democrats have held the governor's office for all but four of the past 24 years.

The Republican Governors Association has poured more than $4.2 million into the coffers of former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens after he won a four-way GOP primary in August.

But the Democratic nominee, Attorney General Chris Koster, has been running like a Republican on key issues. Koster was a GOP state senator until switching parties in 2007. He's won endorsements this year from the National Rifle Association and Missouri's major agricultural organizations, all of whom typically support Republicans.

Koster backed the GOP Legislature's hallmark accomplishment — a 2014 income tax cut enacted by overriding Nixon's veto — and also sided with Republicans when they overrode Nixon's veto of a gun-rights law this September.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

The race to replace Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan will be conducted in the shadow of Hassan's quest to oust Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte.

Democrats have controlled the governor's office for 18 of the past 20 years, and Democratic candidate Colin Van Ostern is pledging to build on Hassan's record.

Republican Chris Sununu comes with strong name identification as the son of former Gov. John H. Sununu and the brother of former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu. He's positioned himself a bit to the left by backing abortion rights and supporting funding for Planned Parenthood after rejecting it last year.

The governor's race could be influenced by the state's status as a presidential battleground.

The Republican Governors Association already has reserved $3 million of air time in the Boston media market for the final weeks before New Hampshire's election, while Democrats say they reserved more than $4 million of TV ad time.

VERMONT

As a Democrat, Sue Minter begins with what would appear to be a natural advantage in a liberal state that is home to independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.