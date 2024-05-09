Governor honors Sanford couple for volunteer efforts

May 9—A local Sanford couple were recently honored for their volunteer service begun in 2019.

Dr. Bill and Cindy Hall were presented a Medallion Award from Gov. Roy Cooper (D) at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh on Monday, May 6.

Cindy Hall said they were surprised to get the award, one of 20 in the state.

The Halls were nominated for the award due to their volunteerism, specifically H3, or health, healing and hope, which provides "street medicine" and medical care to the homeless and those without insurance.

Bill Hall retired as a doctor in 2019, and Cindy Hall retired as an outreach pastor at First Baptist Church of Sanford that same year.

"He got a pharmacy license so he can order medicine wholesale," Cindy Hall said on Tuesday. "We have multiple clinics throughout the city each month."

The clinics could be held under a tree or in a facility such as the Bread of Life Ministries, a homeless shelter at 219 Maple Ave.

"Fourteen people work with us," Cindy Hall said, including six nurses and three doctors.

She said they got a call about the award last week but didn't think it was a big deal until they got to the Museum of History at 5 E. Edenton St.

"Some drove six hours with buses" full of people to come to the event, she said. "It was pretty fancy."

The Governor's Medallion Award for Volunteer Service was implemented in 2006 to recognize the top 20 to 25 volunteers in the state.

A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients.