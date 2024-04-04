Governor Hobbs signs new law allowing out-of-state counselors to work in Arizona
More mental health help may be on the way to Arizona after Governor Katie Hobbs signed a new law allowing certain counselors from other states to see Arizona patients.
Teens are forgoing music streaming services in favor of vinyl albums and record players.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
On Tuesday, The White House published a policy memo directing NASA to create a new time standard for the Moon by 2026. Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC) will establish an official time reference to help guide future lunar missions.
Brave announced on Wednesday that it's bringing its AI assistant, called Leo, to iPhone and iPad users. The AI assistant allows people to ask questions, summarize pages, create content and more. The iOS rollout follows the launch of the AI assistant on Android and desktop.
Facebook is introducing a new, full-screen video player on Wednesday, which offers a more consistent design and experience for all types of video lengths, including short-form Reels, long-form videos and even Live content. The upgraded player, which will first launch in the U.S. and Canada, aims to streamline the experience for both watching and sharing video content. For Facebook, meanwhile, more people watching videos on the platform could allow it to increase time onsite, plus advertising views and clicks, among other things.
This pruner allows you to tackle branches that would typically require larger manual loppers, all in the compact size of a one-handed tool.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
Not only will these snippers speed up meal prep, they'll spare you from lugging out another cutting board.
Although CDs are generally safe, there are some situations where you could lose money. Learn how to protect your CD principal and interest from loss.
Microsoft and Quantinuum say they've developed the most error-free quantum computing system yet.
More than 39,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
I headed to Korea to take the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car for a drive. It's a lightweight, caged, and big-winged version of Hyundai's EV rocket ship.
A winch is something every pickup truck owner or off-roader should have. It can help get yourself or someone else out of a jam when stuck somewhere.
Despite the space industry’s incredible growth over the past 10 years, there are still few places in the United States dedicated to testing rocket and spacecraft engines. Agile Space Industries is looking to change that. Founder Daudi Barnes started the company in 2019 to augment the work of his previous company, Advanced Mobile Propulsion Test (AMPT).
Simple ways to scale back how much alcohol you're drinking.
The biggest news stories this morning: Tesla sees EV deliveries drop year-over-year for the first time since 2020 England’s NHS will provide artificial pancreas to thousands of diabetes patients, X names its third head of safety in less than two years.
Headlight cleaners can remove oxidation and yellowness from your headlight covers while preventing future buildup. Clean headlights are effective headlights.
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.