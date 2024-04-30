Governor has flags flown half-staff for Pasco Commissioner Gary Bradford

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday ordered that flags at the West Pasco Government Center, New Port Richey City Hall and the State Capitol in Tallahassee fly at half-staff today in honor of Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford, who died on April 21. He was 65.

Bradford, who was elected in 2022, had been fighting leukemia for a year. He had been with the Tampa Police Department for 25 years and served for 15 years advocating for law enforcement with the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

“Commissioner Bradford demonstrated a laudable commitment to improving public safety and preventing crime,” DeSantis said in his announcement, saying Bradford had “displayed strength and dedication by continuing to serve the citizens of Pasco County throughout his cancer diagnosis.”

Bradford leaves behind his wife, Debbie, his son, Daniel ,and his daughters Melissa and Jessica, DeSantis wrote. His service is scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. at the Generations Christian Church on Little Road in Trinity.

Bradford’s District 4 seat will now be on the ballot for election this year for the remaining two years of his four-year term. According to the county’s attorneys, who discussed the vacancy with county commissioners last week, the governor can appoint a temporary commissioner or could wait until the election fills the seat.