Governor Evers asks State Supreme Court to overturn ballot box ruling and vetoes transgendered athletes bill

MADISON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Governor Tony Evers wants the State Supreme Court to overturn a ruling banning absentee ballot drop boxes beyond the confines of Election Clerks’ Offices. Today (4/2/24), Evers asked the court to overturn the 2022 ruling. Claiming the court misinterpreted what it means to return a ballot to an election clerk.

Former President Donald Trump had claimed, without evidence, that drop boxes led to voter fraud when he lost Wisconsin in the 2020 Election. Wisconsin Law, however, is silent on drop boxes which have been used for years in Wisconsin. But really became popular during Covid in 2020.

Governor Tony Evers vetoed a bill today that was passed by the Republican-Controlled Legislature to ban high school transgender athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender identity. Evers had promised to veto the bill ever since it was introduced. Democrats did not have the votes to stop its passage in the Legislature. Republicans don’t have the votes needed to override the veto.

Evers said in his veto message that this type of legislation “harms LGBTQ Wisconsinites’ and kids’ mental health, emboldens anti-LGBTQ harassment, bullying, and violence, and threatens the safety and dignity of LGBTQ Wisconsinites, especially our LGBTQ kids.”

