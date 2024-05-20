Governor’s East Coast trip includes state dinner with Kenyan president

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to the East Coast this week. The governor will be in New York on Wednesday for the Start City Expo USA where she will join a panel discussion on sustainable investments.

On Thursday, she will attend a state dinner at the White House for the President of Kenya. She is scheduled to be back in New Mexico on Friday.

