Governor DeWine issues state of emergency for Ohio counties impacted by tornadoes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency for multiple counties that were impacted by tornadoes Thursday evening.

DeWine issued the order for 11 counties after the National Weather Service ruled that eight tornadoes touched down. The counties under a state of emergency include:

Auglaize

Crawford

Delaware

Hancock

Licking

Logan

Mercer

Miami

Richland

Union

Under the order, all relevant state departments will lend services, equipment, supplies, and personnel for recovery efforts. Additionally, DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard for Logan County to assist in clean up efforts after three people were killed following an EF-3 tornado.

The first tornado warnings on Thursday were issued at about 8:30 p.m. and continued through 10:15, connected to storms with strong winds and unconfirmed tornadoes.

Crews in Logan County confirmed a EF-3 tornado caused damage near Orchard Island after initially categorizing it as an EF-2.

Crews visited Licking and Mercer counties, where they determined an EF-1 tornado occurred near Johnstown and another EF-1 touched down in western Mercer County. Licking County was the site of a tornado near Jersey in late February. That means tornadoes have struck north and south of the Intel construction site in recent weeks.

In Orange Township in southwestern Hancock County, an EF-1 tornado reached estimated winds of 100 mph and traveled for more than 3 miles at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A 250-yard-wide EF-2 tornado traveled for more than 10 miles in Crawford and Richland counties shortly before 8 p.m.

Storm damage in photos and video

Olentangy Berlin athletic fields sustained extensive damage after violent storms ripped through Delaware and Logan Counties, March 14, 2024. (NBC4/Mark Feuerborn)

Olentangy Berlin athletic fields sustained extensive damage after violent storms ripped through Delaware and Logan Counties, March 14, 2024. (NBC4/Mark Feuerborn)

Houses and businesses in the village of Lakeview have been damaged by a violent storm, and possible tornado, that moved through Logan County overnight on March 14, 2024. (NBC4 Photo/Eric Halperin)

A doorbell camera captures a possible funnel cloud forming in Delaware County, March 14, 2024. (Courtesy/Jason Cox)

A power tower is down after storms ripped through Delaware County, March 15, 2024. (NBC4/Kyle Beachy)

Storm damage caused several roads to close and damaged homes in Galena, March 15, 2024. (NBC4/Kyle Beachy)

Storm damage caused several roads to close and damaged homes in Galena, March 15, 2024. (NBC4/Kyle Beachy)

Storm damage caused several roads to close and damaged homes in Galena, March 15, 2024. (NBC4/Kyle Beachy)

Storm damage caused several roads to close and damaged homes in Galena, March 15, 2024. (NBC4/Kyle Beachy)

Storm damage in Mercer County north of Dayton (Photo Courtesy: Grace Hewitt, WDTN)

Storm damage in Mercer County north of Dayton (Photo Courtesy: Grace Hewitt, WDTN)

Multiple homes and businesses have been damaged in the village of Lakeview on Indian Lake. (NBC4 Photo/Eric Halperin)

NBC4 and the American Red Cross are partnering to raise funds for the victims of tornados and storms in Ohio and the Midwest. Anyone wishing to donate to 4’s Army Tornado Relief can now donate at this link.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Ensure your donation helps people affected by recent tornadoes and storms go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

