Governor DeWine issues state of emergency for Ohio counties impacted by tornadoes

DeWine issued the order for 11 counties after the National Weather Service ruled that eight tornadoes touched down. The counties under a state of emergency include:
Auglaize
Crawford
Delaware
Hancock
Licking
Logan
Mercer
Miami
Richland
Union
Under the order, all relevant state departments will lend services, equipment, supplies, and personnel for recovery efforts. Additionally, DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard for Logan County to assist in clean up efforts after three people were killed following an EF-3 tornado.
The first tornado warnings on Thursday were issued at about 8:30 p.m. and continued through 10:15, connected to storms with strong winds and unconfirmed tornadoes.
Crews in Logan County confirmed a EF-3 tornado caused damage near Orchard Island after initially categorizing it as an EF-2.
Crews visited Licking and Mercer counties, where they determined an EF-1 tornado occurred near Johnstown and another EF-1 touched down in western Mercer County. Licking County was the site of a tornado near Jersey in late February. That means tornadoes have struck north and south of the Intel construction site in recent weeks.
In Orange Township in southwestern Hancock County, an EF-1 tornado reached estimated winds of 100 mph and traveled for more than 3 miles at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A 250-yard-wide EF-2 tornado traveled for more than 10 miles in Crawford and Richland counties shortly before 8 p.m.
