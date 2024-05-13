Governor DeSantis needs to sign the vacation rental legislation

Recently, I paid a $462 annual licensing fee, and an inspector walked our property to ensure that it meets state and local requirements. Thisminimum standard of safety compliance ensures that guests visiting our property have the peace of mind that unseen hazards aren’t threatening them or their children.

Denham Inn, Monticello, Florida

Of course, at the 1872 Denham Inn, we seek to provide an experience that exceeds those basic life safety requirements, but our guests - or anyone visiting a lodging establishment, restaurant, or retail location in the state, for that matter – should, at a minimum, expect a safe experience.

Unfortunately, that is not the case today. The unlicensed short-term rental down the street is likely not meeting any of those basic requirements, as is required by law. This has led to a flood of tragic headlines like child drownings, shootings, human trafficking, and even a toddler overdose, as unlicensed vacation rentals have proliferated across the state.

It seems obvious but it’s worth stating again. When tourists visit the Sunshine State and transact business - at a restaurant, a lodging establishment, or elsewhere - they should have a basic expectation that the environment is safe. And, the state of Florida, for its part, has an interest in ensuring that companies transacting business are doing so in a responsible manner. The vacation rental legislation (Senate Bill 280) takes important steps to empower the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to create that basic level of accountability.

It’s also worth noting that unlicensed vacation rentals do further harm to Florida’s taxpayers by dodging their tax obligations. A Florida TaxWatch report found that the state is losing millions of dollars in licensing fees each year and potentially millions more in unpaid occupancy taxes. That means the rest of us must pick up that tab.

Everyone seems upset about the vacation rental legislation for very different, and often contradicting reasons. For instance, cities don’t seem to like it because it takes away too much of their power, and some vacation rental operators don’t seem to like it because it’s too much regulation. When both sides aren’t happy, that’s usually the sign of a balanced piece of legislation.

The truth is that this legislation simply strengthens existing law. All vacation rentals are currently required to register with the state and pay the appropriate taxes. It’s just not happening. Senate Bill 280 takes a positive and necessary step to establish some basic accountability in the state to protect visitors as well as protecting Florida’s reputation as a family-friendly and safe travel destination.

Gov. DeSantis should sign Senate Bill 280 and provide some basic protections and accountability to ensure Florida’s top industry continues to thrive.

Pat Inmon

Pat Inmon is the owner/innkeeper of the award-winning 1872 Denham Inn (the John Denham House), a Monticello, Florida historic home on the National Historic Register that operates as a bed and breakfast.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Governor DeSantis needs to sign the vacation rental legislation