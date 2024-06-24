Governor’s chief of staff appointed as executive director of RUSO

Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff looks Feb. 27, 2024, on as the governor prepares to sign a law eliminating the grocery tax cut. (Photo by Janelle Stecklein/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Brandon Tatum will serve as the next executive director of the Regional University System of Oklahoma, or RUSO.

The regents of RUSO appointed Tatum to the position with a vote on Friday.

Tatum has served as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s chief of staff since November 2022 and will begin the new position Aug. 1. Tatum will serve as CEO of the Board of Regents of RUSO and as a liaison between the regents and the university presidents.

“I am excited to continue to serve the state of Oklahoma in this capacity,” Tatum said. “I look forward to continuing to work with all the key stakeholders across the state as we make our higher education system the best in the nation.”

The RUSO is the largest four-year university system in the state and governs six of the state’s regional universities.

The system includes East Central University, Northeastern State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma.

“Dr. Tatum’s extensive experience in higher education and government made him a clear choice among the hundreds of candidates we had apply for this position,” said Jane McDermott, chair of the RUSO board.

Tatum received his doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Abilene Christian University and previously worked at Oklahoma Christian University as the executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

