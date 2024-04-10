Governor called legislation to stop sale of ITD’s Boise campus unfair. What he just did

The $51.8 million deal to sell the Idaho Transportation Department’s 44-acre campus on State Street is officially dead after Gov. Brad Little chose to neither sign nor veto two budget bills ending the sale.

Bills can become state law without the governor’s signature if they are not vetoed within five days after being presented to the governor. That day was Wednesday.

The bills, HB 770 and HB 720, set the 2025 budgets for ITD and the Department of Administration.

They also revoked the Department of Administration’s ability to sell the property and directed ITD to remodel its flood-damaged State Street campus rather than continue with plans to move to the former Hewlett-Packard campus on Chinden Boulevard, which the state had already devoted significant funds to.

Little’s decision is almost certain to guarantee a legal battle after a trio of developers were selected in September to redevelop the mostly vacant property into new businesses and thousands of new Boise homes.

Plans for the mostly vacant site at 3311 W. State St. included building over 2,000 homes and around 150,000 square feet of commercial space, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting.

This map shows a potential site plan developers were hoping to use for the redevelopment of ITD’s State Street Campus. The map shows commercial at top, affordable housing at bottom right, apartments in the center and homes for sale at left.

The developers included Idaho-based Hawkins Cos. and The Pacific Cos. and Utah-based FJ Management. When the Department of Administration selected their $51.8 million offer, they believed it was a done deal.

Little said overturning a deal that state officials had made under the authority of Idaho law was unfair and could hurt the state. But he simultaneously praised lawmakers for “championing investments in transportation infrastructure without raising taxes and fees.”

Construction of the site was projected to add 3,800 temporary jobs and $150 million in salaries and wages, according to a statement from a public relations firm that represents Hawkins. After construction finished, the development would also have added 1,300 permanent jobs and $52 million in salaries and wages.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed in the passage of this legislation,” wrote Brian Huffaker, CEO of Hawkins Cos., in a statement to the Idaho Statesman. “This governmental overreach is a massive waste of taxpayer dollars and we’re confident the courts will agree this kind of legislative interference in the free market violates the state constitution.”

“We will be exploring legal action,” Huffaker wrote.

The Idaho Transportation Department decided to move to a new location after its State Street campus was damaged in a 2022 flood.

In his letter to the Idaho House explaining his decision, Little wrote that the bills unwound state policy and would increase costs for office space.

“It unfairly cancels an agreed-upon sales process, causing future reputational risk for the state of Idaho,” Little wrote.

His decision to let the two budget bills slide into law marks the end of a tumultuous saga in the Legislature after months of back-and-forth negotiations and at times heated conversations between elected officials.

ITD and the Department of Administration did not immediately return requests for comment.

Documents disclose what developers envision for ‘prime’ ITD site on Boise’s State Street

ITD’s former HQ campus in Boise was to get new housing. Then the Legislature stepped in

Deal to sell ‘premier’ ITD property along State Street survives proposal to kill it

The state’s deal to sell ITD’s State Street campus is near death. Will Little kill it?