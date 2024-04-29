Governor announces new Cabinet secretary of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources

Apr. 29—A longtime energy policy expert who held high-ranking positions in the Obama and Clinton administrations will take over as the head of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

Melanie A. Kenderdine, currently the co-founder, principal and executive vice president of the Washington, D.C.-based Energy Futures Initiative, will assume the secretary-designate position May 8, according to the Governor's Office.

Kenderdine previously worked at the U.S. Department of Energy under Obama and Clinton. She was a part of several high-profile energy projects during that time, including work in modernizing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an emergency supply of crude oil stockpiled in the event of disruptions to the petroleum product supply chain.

Kenderdine is a graduate of Manzano High School in Albuquerque and of the University of New Mexico.

Former Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst announced her departure in November. Her department is currently headed by Deputy Cabinet Secretary Dylan Fuge.

This story is developing and will be updated. Please check back for more details.