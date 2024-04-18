Governor Abbott named to 2024 TIME100 list of most influential people in the world

Apr. 17—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME in their 2024 TIME100 list.

"We have worked tirelessly to ensure Texas remains a beacon of freedom and opportunity for the entire world, and it is an honor to be recognized for all we have accomplished by being named as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME100," Abbott said in a news release. "From building the eighth-largest economy in the world to leading a historic border security mission amidst the most prolific border crisis our nation has ever seen, one thing remains clear: where Texas leads, others follow. I am proud of the work we have accomplished and look forward to building an even bigger, better Texas for generations to come."

According to TIME, Governor Abbott is one of the world's top leaders, particularly for his efforts on the border crisis, bringing national attention for busing migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.

TIME's annual TIME100 list recognizes the 100 most influential individuals from across the world who have made a profound impact in business, entertainment, politics, science, and more.