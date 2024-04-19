Governor Abbott directs THECB to create task force addressing healthcare workforce shortages

Apr. 18—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday sent a letter directing the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to create a task force to address healthcare workforce shortages in order to meet the demands of our growing state and provide students with the tools they need to succeed.

"The State of Texas has invested millions in job training grants to help prepare students for high-demand careers, such as nursing, to meet the healthcare needs of our state, but we must do more," reads the letter. "To help address the healthcare workforce shortage, I am directing the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to immediately create a task force to provide opportunities and remove barriers that exist to expand healthcare programs at institutions and provide students with the tools necessary to succeed in this field in Texas. Texas is the fastest growing state in the nation, and it is vital that we continue to expand our healthcare workforce to meet the needs of our citizens as we build a bigger, better Texas."

The task force shall issue a report by October 1, 2024.

Read the Governor's letter.