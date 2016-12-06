Governments Ignore Organized Crime Crisis Across Asia

By Roderic Broadhurst

The immense demand for methamphetamine (ice), ecstasy and new psychoactive substances among the wealthy urban residents of East Asia and beyond has revitalized organized crime in the region.

The scale of recent drug seizures in underground laboratories in China's Guangdong province alone is staggering -- and it's jumped by 50 percent in the past year. In January 2015, for instance, 2.2 tons of solid and liquid methamphetamine destined for Shanghai were uncovered in the coastal county of Lufeng. In May that year, 1.3 tons of ketamine and 2.7 tons of its precursors were found in the city of Yangjiang, disguised as black tea bound for Southeast Asia.

Responding to the challenges posed by organized crime groups are a handful of capable law enforcement agencies; a patchwork of cross-border mutual legal assistance agreements; and a fledgling regional security response from ASEAN. These agencies struggle to have an impact on the scale of criminal enterprise in the region. They are also constrained by concerns about sharing intelligence with potentially compromised police, customs and military services.

Crime and connectivity

In 2013, the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimated that crime groups earned about US$90--$100 billion a year from illicit sources. Narcotic production and trafficking in drug precursors were the most lucrative, followed by illegal wildlife and timber trading. UNODC found human trafficking, illegal e-waste disposal, maritime crimes ranging from piracy to illegal fishing, counterfeiting of medicines and "high street" products and underground gambling were the most damaging crimes.

It's easy, then, to see why the burden of transnational crime is often borne by the poor people of Southeast Asia. A growing demand for timber and wildlife products puts pressure on cash-strapped communities to collude with criminal groups in extracting and marketing these resources. And the Japanese yakuza and triads or "black societies" in Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea also seek opportunities to dump e-waste in under-regulated jurisdictions.

Southeast Asia's lucrative markets, combined with the availability of and demand for consumer and medicinal products, have proved irresistible to criminal enterprises.

This is illustrated by the fact that cross-border movement of illicit products into and out of Southeast Asia, often via India and China, has intensified in recent years. This is due, in part, to free-trade agreements between ASEAN and these countries, as well as the massive upgrade of the region's infrastructure and connectivity now under way.

China's One Belt, One Road initiative, the India--Myanmar--Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Trans-Asian Railway are all speeding up change and development in transport and commerce in the region. Yet a 2016 UNODC assessment noted that, despite the existence of "thriving networks of cross-border criminals," a "fully operational framework on tackling cross-border crime does not exist."

Organized crime in East Asia

Organized crime groups in East and Southeast Asia are diverse and often ephemeral. Some, such as the triads of southern China, have survived since the 19th century. Others form and disband in a generation or less.

The defining feature of organized crime is that it offers protection services -- the enforcement of contracts -- for illicit markets. In circumstances where state-led conflict-resolution is weak, it can provide similar services as legal institutions.

Law-enforcement agencies now routinely observe convergence and connectivity among different Asian crime groups. Former ethnic or linguistic distinctions once associated with traditional organized crime groups, for instance, are now blurred. And major Chinese and Japanese crime groups are increasingly connected with Mexican, West African, Iranian and South Asian crime groups.

This reflects the impact of the globalization of trade and the increasing wealth of China, India and the region. Opportunities abound for expanding into industries or locations unhampered by existing protection providers.

Strategic violence still plays a crucial role in enforcing contracts in illicit markets and establishing distribution markets. Hong Kong triads, such as the Sun Yee On, merged with or rented local protection services in China and Southeast Asia as China opened up its economy.