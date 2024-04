The Rwanda scheme was designed as a deterrent to small boat crossings [EPA]

The government's flagship Rwanda Bill has suffered a fresh set of defeats in the House of Lords.

Despite MPs overturning previous changes peers backed Labour plans to carve out exceptions to the scheme for children and ensure it sticks to international law.

The much-debated bill will now return to the House of Commons for a vote on Wednesday.

PM Rishi Sunak said he aims for the bill to pass this week.