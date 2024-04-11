Government proceeding with HMP replacement after accepting sole applicant

Her Majesty's Penitentiary was built in the 1850s, and is known for its crumbling infrastructure and persistent rodent problems. Various provincial governments have promised to replace the prison over the years. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government has selected a private company to help build a replacement to the ancient Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

New Avalon Corrections Partners — a corporate entity led by Plenary Americas and PCL Investments — was the sole bidder in the province's request for proposals. The provincial infrastructure department announced on Thursday that it has deemed the group sufficiently qualified, and will be moving forward.

"The department will provide more information in the coming weeks on the next steps in the procurement process," reads a news release from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

More to come.