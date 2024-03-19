These government jobs in Whatcom County pay up to $105K a year and are currently hiring

As the cost of housing, transportation, healthcare, groceries, utilities and other necessities remain high, The Bellingham Herald did the work to search for jobs that pay well and offer benefits.

These Washington state government jobs pay up to $105,000 a year and are currently hiring:

Community Wildfire Resilience Specialist

▪ Salary: $54,400 - $73,000 per year

▪ Location: Whatcom Conservation District

▪ Job description: Manage projects and contracts, work with land owners and land managers to address and withhold Whatcom County natural resource management priorities and provide information to media on wildlife risk and preparedness.

▪ Job requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in a related field of study or a technical degree and experience with a valid driver’s license.





Park Aid for Dept. of Parks and Recreation

▪ Salary: $17.28 - $20.33 per hour

▪ Location: Whatcom County

▪ Job description: Maintain park grounds, assist guests, collect camp fees, enforce park rules and clean facilities.

▪ Job requirements: Must be at least 17 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

Forest Stewardship Specialist

▪ Salary: $54,400 - $73,000 a year

▪ Location: Whatcom County Conservation District

▪ Job description: Work with local landowners, organizations and Puget Sound Conservation Districts to implement a new Forest Stewardship Program, educate landowners on forest stewardship and coordinate program activities and outreach.

▪ Job requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in a related field of study or a technical degree and experience with a valid driver’s license.

Budget Manager

▪ Salary: $82,536 - $105,840 per year

▪ Location: Remote position for Thurston County

▪ Job description: Prepare, monitor and analyze WSDOT’s budget-related information and documents, implement budget strategies, train and mentor other employees and provide strategic direction to the agency.

▪ Job requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in a related field of study, three years of experience in finance or accounting and Excel spreadsheet budgeting models and strong analytical skills.