Government defeated in Lords over Rwanda Bill - watch debate live

The Government has been defeated multiple times in the House of Lords over the Rwanda Bill as peers voted add tougher safeguards to the scheme.

Amendment 2, which was supported by 274 peers to 172 on Monday, states: “This amendment seeks to ensure that the eventual Act is fully compliant with the rule of law while maintaining full compliance with international and domestic law.”

Peers proceeded to back Amendment 4, which requires there to be proof that Rwanda is safe before any deportation flights take off.

Then they voted with a majority of 91 to allow Parliament’s designation of Rwanda as a safe country to be “rebutted by credible evidence presented to decision-makers, including courts and tribunals”.

The vote is likely to set into motion ‘ping pong’ between the Lords and the Commons when the Bill eventually returns for votes by MPs, although it is unlikely the Lords will be able to scupper the plan altogether as this back and forth can only happen three times before the Government can invoke the Parliament Act and override the Upper House.

It came as Lord Clarke, a former Tory chancellor, said the Supreme Court was “likely” to “strike down” Rishi Sunak’s flagship deportation policy again.

07:50 PM GMT

That’s a wrap

That’s all for tonight, thanks for joining us.

07:32 PM GMT

Breaking: Another defeat for the Government in the Lords

Ministers have suffered a third key defeat in the Lords over the Rwanda Bill.

This time peers have voted to approve an amendment that Rwanda’s designation as a safe country can be “rebutted by credible evidence presented to decision-makers, including courts and tribunals”.

While the presumption would be that Rwanda is a safe country, such an amendment would frustrate the Government’s attempts to stop the courts blocking flights from taking off if Parliament deems Rwanda safe.

Peers voted 260 in favour and 169 against to back the latest amendment.

07:20 PM GMT

Tough night for the Bill – but not too surprising

We are waiting for the Lords to vote on a third set of amendments that would allow for the presumption that Rwanda is safe to be rebutted by evidence from the likes of courts and tribunals.

There is a strong chance that this could pass, meaning multiple defeats for the Government in one night.

Of those already voted upon, Amendment 4 which requires there to be proof that Rwanda is safe before any deportation flights take off was the one most likely to pass.

Amendment 2, about the rule of law, also appeared destined to spell unfavourable winds for ministers.

06:47 PM GMT

Summary of what the Lords has voted on so far

In case you’re confused, Jonathan Jones KC, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government, boils down what has been voted on so far here:

- prevent removals to Rwanda unless & until the Monitoring Committee set up by the UK/Rwanda Treaty has reported that the provisions of the Treaty are being adhered to in practice.



Further votes to come. Remains to be seen what the Commons will make of these amendments — Jonathan Jones (@SirJJKC) March 4, 2024

06:18 PM GMT

‘Use common sense’ by supporting Rwanda Bill, peers told

Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Lilley has urged peers to “use common sense” and support the Rwanda Bill, warning that otherwise “more will die” crossing the Channel.

The Conservative peer claimed it was “inconceivable” that Rwanda would not implement the treaty carefully.

Lord Lilley told peers: “I do urge noble Lords to use some common sense.

“It is inconceivable if this act is passed for the first few months, regardless of whether all the conditions of the treaty have been implemented, that Rwanda under the full spotlight and glare of international publicity and the attention of this place that Rwanda will not implement carefully and ... will not refoul anyone that we send them.”

He added: “It is very important that we not only use common sense but be merciful, because the longer we delay the more people will come across the Channel, and the more will die.”

05:59 PM GMT

Breaking: Government defeated in Lords again

The Government has been defeated in the Lords for a second time on Amendment 4 (see 17:54 post).

05:54 PM GMT

Lords vote on Amendment 4

The Lords has divided to vote on the amendments 4 to the Safety of Rwanda Bill.

As our Home Affairs Editor Charles Hymas explains, this requires there to be proof that Rwanda is safe before any flights take off.

05:36 PM GMT

Former Supreme Court judge: We do not have enough information on future safety of Rwanda

Lord Hope of Craighead, a former Supreme Court judge, told the debtae: “The judgment your Lordship’s are being asked to make really is crucial to the safety and wellbeing of everyone, wherever they come from, who are at risk of being removed to Rwanda.

“Given what refoulement would mean if it were to happen for them, this could be, for some, a life or death issue.

“The question is, do we have enough information to enable us to judge that Rwanda is safe now and that it will be whatever may happen in the future? I do not think so, I don’t think I can make that judgment.”

05:16 PM GMT

Lord Tugendhat: This Government’s behaviour is Orwellian

Lord Tugendhat, a Tory peer, accused the Government of behaving like The Party in George Orwell’s 1984.

“If this Bill goes onto the statute book in its present form, Rwanda will be a safe country regardless of reality until the statute is repealed,” he told the Lords adebate.

05:01 PM GMT

No10: We look forward to the Lords working with the Government

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has insisted the Rwanda Bill is “the right bill”, my colleague Lauren Shirreff reports.

“The PM is clear that the Rwanda Bill as drafted is the right bill. That is the bill that will allow us to get flights off to Rwanda,” he told reporters.

“It’s the toughest piece of illegal migration legislation ever introduced. And it closes down all but the narrowest possible grounds for appeals, giving us confidence that we can deliver flights off the ground.

“And we look forward to the Lords looking at the bill carefully, and working with the Government to ensure that we can protect innocent lives from perilous journeys across the channel.”

04:53 PM GMT

Government defeated in Lords over Rwanda Bill

The Government has been defeated in the House of Lords over the Rwanda Bill as peers voted to accept an amendment.

Amendment 2, which was supported by 274 peers to 172 on Monday, states: “This amendment seeks to ensure that the eventual Act is fully compliant with the rule of law while maintaining full compliance with international and domestic law.”

The vote is likely to set into motion ‘ping pong’ between the Lords and the Commons when the Bill eventually returns for votes by MPs, although it is unlikely the Lords will be able to scupper the plan altogether as this back and forth can only happen three times before the Government has a chance to invoke the Parliament Act and override the Upper House.

04:29 PM GMT

‘Longstanding’ principle of declaring countries safe for migrants

Lord Stewart of Dirleton, a Conservative minister, spoke in the Upper House to say the Government had a “dualist approach” meaning international law is incorporated

“This Bill invites Parliament to agree with its assessment that the Supreme Court’s concerns have been properly addressed,” he told peers.

“The principle of recognising that certain countries are safe for immigration purposes is a longstanding one, and one that is shared also by many other countries as part of their respective systems.”

04:11 PM GMT

Welby: The rise in international human rights law grew out of the horrors of the 1940s

The Archbishop of Canterbury invoked Nazi Germany and “the horrors of the 1940s” as he mounted a defence of international human rights law as the Lords debated the Rwanda plan.

The Most Rev Justin Welby said: “The rise in international human rights law grew out of the horrors of the 1940s, where a government that in 1933 in Germany had been legally and properly elected passed horrific laws that did terrible things, starting from within a few weeks of the election of Adolf Hitler.

“That continued and most historians agree that the first two elections gave the Nazi Party a legtimate majority. Winston Churchill’s advocacy of the European Court of Human Rights after the Second World War grew up in order to give a fallback where domestic law was not doing the right thing by linking it to international law and ensuring there was a stop that says ‘well you can do this perfectly legitimate thing domestically, but that doesn’t mean it’s always right, and always the right thing to do’.

“Now we’re not in any situation remotely like that, let’s be clear. The Government is not doing something on the scale of what we saw at that stage. But the Government is challenging the right of international law to constrain our actions, and the point of international law is to stop governments going ahead with things that are wrong.”

He added: “One of the things I was brought up on believing and even believe it or not when I was trained as a clergyman... One of the things we were told is it is a basic rule of ethics and morality that two wrongs don’t make a right. So the fact we’ve done the wrong thing in the past doesn’t automatically make it right today.”

04:02 PM GMT

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through the next couple of hours of debate.

03:54 PM GMT

Lord Clarke: Supreme Court ‘likely’ to ‘strike down’ Rwanda plan again

Lord Clarke, the Tory former chancellor, spoke against the Rwanda Bill and said he believed the draft legislation was likely to be struck down by the Supreme Court if it does make it onto the statute book.

Supporting Baroness Chakrabarti’s amendments (see the post below at 15.22), he told the House of Lords: “I cannot recall a precedent in my time where a government of any complexion had produced a bill which asserts a matter of fact, facts to be fact, and then goes onto say that this should be regarded legally as a fact interminably until and unless the bill is changed and then goes onto say that no court should even consider any question of the facts being otherwise.”

Lord Clarke said he hoped the Bill would be subject to a legal challenge if it does become an Act and said he believed the Supreme Court is “likely to strike it down again as incompatible with the constitutional arrangements which we prize so much in this country”.

03:38 PM GMT

Ex-Tory leader accuses Supreme Court of ‘breach’ of separation of powers

Lord Howard, the former Tory leader, claimed the Supreme Court was guilty of “trespassing on the province of the Executive” when it ruled against the Government’s Rwanda plan last year.

He told the House of Lords: “And if there is any breach of the principle of separation of powers in this matter it is not the Government which is guilty, it is the Supreme Court.”

03:29 PM GMT

Bishop backs move to require ministers to prove Rwanda is a safe country

The Rwanda Bill should not be able to simply state that Rwanda is a safe country without evidence being provided to Parliament that that is the case, the House of Lords has heard.

The Lord Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich said he supported Baroness Chakrabarti’s amendments (see the post below at 15.22).

He said: “I do not believe that we can enshrine in law a statement of fact without seeing and understanding the evidence that shows such a statement to be true.

“In particular when such a statement of fact is so contentious and for which the evidence may change…”

03:22 PM GMT

Baroness Chakrabarti: Proposed Rwanda Bill amendments ‘wholly reasonable’

The first day of report stage debate on the Rwanda Bill is now underway in the House of Lords.

Baroness Chakrabarti, the former shadow attorney general, started proceedings and said she believed her proposed amendments to the Bill were “wholly reasonable”.

They would ensure that the Bill, once passed, is fully compliant with the rule of law.

The measures would require the Government to provide “actual evidence of real implementation of the Rwanda Treaty before that country is presumed safe”.

03:16 PM GMT

George Galloway said his return to Parliament had been “well-received by the staff, if not by the members of parliament but at least none of them behaved badly, as badly as I had feared that they would”.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Mr Galloway said he believed the House of Commons had “declined” and when he had first become an MP in 1987 there were around a hundred people in the chamber who were “figures in the land”.

“I am sorry to say that is no longer true,” he said.

Mr Galloway said he intended to try to ask a question at PMQs on Wednesday and “if I don’t succeed I will stay on and try to speak in the Budget debate”.

02:59 PM GMT

Rwanda Bill debate set to start in House of Lords

The first day of the report stage debate on the Rwanda Bill is set to get underway in the House of Lords at about 3.15pm.

The second day of debate is scheduled for Wednesday this week.

Report stage gives peers the chance to try to make changes to the draft legislation, with dozens of amendments having been tabled.

The Government does not command a majority in the upper chamber which means there is the very real risk of a defeat, setting up a potential showdown with the House of Commons.

02:36 PM GMT

George Galloway formally takes his seat in the House of Commons

George Galloway has now formally taken his seat in the House of Commons after his victory last week in the Rochdale by-election.

Mr Galloway, the leader of the Workers Party of Britain, was just introduced to the Commons and took the oath of allegiance.

He said: “I swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law, so help me God.”

Mr Galloway then formally signed the “Test Roll” which is a parchment book kept by the Clerk of the House of Commons. He then shook hands with Sir Lindsay Hoyle in the Speaker’s chair.

George Galloway takes his seat in the House of Commons - PA

02:34 PM GMT

Paul Scully the 59th Tory MP to step down at next election

Paul Scully’s announcement that he is standing down at the next general election (see the post below at 12.32) makes him the 59th Tory MP to say they are quitting Parliament at the next contest.

The Tories are creeping closer to the record high for the number of Conservative MPs to quit at an election: Some 75 stepped down in 1997.

02:17 PM GMT

Downing Street: PM still committed to Rwanda flights this spring

Rishi Sunak remains committed to the first Rwanda flights taking off this spring.

Asked the question at lunchtime, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes. He remains confident, as I said previously.”

01:46 PM GMT

Rwanda plan a ‘key lever’ in battle to stop the boats, says No 10

The Rwanda migrant deportation plan is a “key lever” in stopping the boats, Downing Street as the legislation underpinning the policy returns to the House of Lords for further scrutiny this week.

Asked for Rishi Sunak’s message to peers as they debate the Rwanda Bill today and on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The PM is focused on delivering on for the British people and stopping the boats and he is clear that our partnership with Rwanda is one of the key levers to deliver this.

“Our legally binding treaty makes clear that individuals relocated to Rwanda under the partnership will not be returned to an unsafe country and building on our treaty, the Bill will make absolutely clear in UK law that Rwanda is a safe country and play a key part in our efforts to stop the boats and save lives.”

01:34 PM GMT

Pictured: Sunak looks over Hunt’s shoulder as they prepare for the Budget

Rishi Sunak looks over Jeremy Hunt's shoulder as they prepare for the Budget on Wednesday - Simon Dawson /No 10 Downing Street

01:15 PM GMT

No 10 denies Sunak believes Hunt ‘lacks imagination’

Downing Street has denied that the Prime Minister believes the Chancellor is “timid” and “lacks imagination”.

Asked about reports over the weekend, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Absolutely not. The Chancellor is working very closely with the Prime Minister to deliver our plan for the economy and obviously the Chancellor will be setting out further measures in line with that on Wednesday at the Budget.”

Asked if the Prime Minister had been a “backseat driver” in preparing the Budget, the spokesman replied: “No.”

12:46 PM GMT

‘I can’t comment any further’

Downing Street would not comment on whether UK troops were actively engaged in targeting and firing Storm Shadow missiles in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’ve previously acknowledged a small number of British troops in Ukraine providing security to our diplomatic presence and supporting the armed forces of Ukraine, including through medical training. I can’t comment any further.”

He also declined to comment on whether the UK was running out of missiles to send to Ukraine.

12:36 PM GMT

No 10: Leaked conversation on UK military operations in Ukraine ‘a matter for Germany’

The leak of a conversation between German officials regarding British operations in Ukraine is “a matter for Germany”, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “That’s obviously a matter for Germany to investigate and you’ve got Chancellor Scholz’s words on this.

“I think he said that it’s clearly a very serious matter and that’s why it’s now being investigated very carefully.

“On our part, the UK was the first country to provide long-range precision strike missiles to Ukraine and we would encourage our allies to do the same. We have been clear from the outset that the UK would provide Ukraine with the necessary aid, including lethal support to defend itself and reclaim its sovereign territory.”

12:32 PM GMT

Ex-minister for London to step down at next election

Paul Scully, a Tory MP and former minister for London, has announced he will stand down at the next general election.

Mr Scully said in a lengthy Twitter thread announcing his decision that he believed the Conservative Party had “lost its way and needs to get a clear focus”.

He also said a row last week over his “no-go” area comments confirmed he had “made the right choice” by deciding to step down as the MP for Sutton and Cheam.

You can find the start of Mr Scully’s thread here:

I have told my local association that I won't be contesting the next General Election. Over the last nine years it's been a privilege to represent in Parliament, the area which I called home for 35 years (1/16 [sorry!])... — Paul Scully MP (@scullyp) March 4, 2024

12:14 PM GMT

‘No option of a life on benefits’ under Labour, says Liz Kendall

Labour will not let a generation of young people “go off track”, Liz Kendall said as she set out plans to reform opportunities for the under-24s.

The shadow work and pensions secretary said that along with the help that a Labour government would provide, young people “have a responsibility to take up the work or training that’s on offer”.

Almost 851,000 young people aged 16-24 are not in education, employment or training – an increase of 20,000 in a year.

In a speech in London this morning, Ms Kendall said: “If you can work there’ll be no option of a life on benefits.”

12:01 PM GMT

Tories ‘laying the foundations for long term growth’, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt did not deny reports that he could scrap the non-dom tax status at the Budget.

Getting rid of the status is one of Labour’s main policies but reports in recent days suggested the Chancellor could adopt the plan in order to raise revenue so taxes could be cut in other areas.

Asked why he was reportedly considering “pinching” Labour’s policy, Mr Hunt told broadcasters: “You will have to see on Wednesday precisely what I am going to announce.

“But let me be clear, there is a plan for growth compared to the Labour Party that has just had to abandon the central plan they had for growth, this £28 billion number that one day they were supporting, the next day they weren’t.”

Mr Hunt said the Tories were “laying the foundations for long term growth”.

11:45 AM GMT

Tax cuts must be ‘responsible’, says Hunt

Taxes will only be cut in a way that is responsible, Jeremy Hunt said ahead of his Budget on Wednesday.

Speaking to broadcasters this morning, the Chancellor said: “We do want to move to a lower taxed economy but we are only going to do so in a way that is responsible and recognises that there are things that taxes pay for, that we couldn’t cut taxes by borrowing, we will do so in a responsible way.

“But if we can spend money on public services more efficiently then that will mean less pressure on taxpayers.”

11:26 AM GMT

More than 300 small boat migrants arrived in UK yesterday

More than 300 migrants were detected crossing the English Channel yesterday, according to new Home Office data published this morning.

Some 327 people arrived yesterday after making the journey in eight boats, suggesting an average of around 41 people per boat.

The latest crossings take the provisional number of arrivals for the year so far to 2,582.

There were more crossings this morning:

A small boat makes its way across the English Channel this morning - Steve Finn /Steve Finn Photography

11:08 AM GMT

Tories sink to lowest level of poll support in 46 years

The Conservative Party has fallen to its lowest level of poll support in almost 50 years, according to a new Ipsos survey.

The poll, conducted between Feb 21-28 on behalf of the Evening Standard, put the Tories on 20 per cent of the vote and Labour on 47 per cent.

Support for the Tories had dropped by seven points when compared to the company’s previous poll at the end of January while Labour were down by two points, giving the latter an overall lead of 27 points.

Ipsos said it was the lowest level of support recorded for the Conservatives in one of its polls since the company started its regular poll tracker back in 1978.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, told the Evening Standard that the “historical comparisons continue to look ominous for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives”.

The Tories’ 20 per cent figure is even lower than the 23 per cent recorded in December 2022, shortly after Mr Sunak replaced Liz Truss as Prime Minister. Ipsos’s previous lowest score for the Conservatives was 22 per cent, recorded by Sir John Major in December 1994 and May 1995, only a few years before Sir Tony Blair’s landslide win in 1997.

11:04 AM GMT

Sunak insists UK economy ‘on the right track’ ahead of Budget

Rishi Sunak claimed the UK economy is getting “on the right track” as he visited the site of a former Honda car factory this morning.

The Japanese car giant’s plant in Swindon, Wiltshire, shut in 2021 with the loss of thousands of jobs and the site was sold to developer Panattoni to turn into a logistics hub.

Addressing Panattoni staff working on the demolition and reconstruction of the site, the Prime Minister said in the last five years the firm has begun developing more than 25 million square feet of industrial space.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured this morning during a visit to Panattoni Park near Swindon - Toby Melville /Reuters

Speaking ahead of the Budget on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: “I think that’s a huge vote of confidence in the UK, and it shows that the work we’re doing to get the economy on the right track is paying off.

“Now, I’m determined, as Prime Minister, to make sure that the UK is the best place in the world to invest and grow a business like this. And that’s why we’ve been taking ambitious steps, like making full-expensing permanent, which is the biggest business tax cut in modern British history.

“It’s all about supporting businesses like this to invest in local areas and create jobs and opportunity for the future.”

Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to business and construction representatives during a visit to Panattoni Park, an industrial park being built on the site of the former Honda Swindon car plant, near Swindon - Toby Melville /Reuters

10:57 AM GMT

Patel tells Hunt to ‘throw the kitchen sink’ at UK’s problems at Budget

Dame Priti Patel has urged Jeremy Hunt to “throw the kitchen sink” at the nation’s problems in his Budget on Wednesday to help the Tories win the next general election.

The former home secretary told GB News: “I want my party to win the next election and I want to win with Rishi Sunak, quite frankly.

“This is not about anything else. I don’t want a Labour government. End of story. I’m a diehard Conservative and I want my party to be successful.

“And that is why, Jeremy Hunt has said, this is the last Budget before the general election. Throw the kitchen sink at it, have the vision and have the ideas that our country desperately wants to see.”

10:44 AM GMT

Dame Priti Patel hoping Hunt will spring Budget surprise

Dame Priti Patel said she is hoping Jeremy Hunt will spring a Budget surprise on Wednesday despite the run up to the fiscal event being characterised by “doom and gloom”.

Asked about the prospect of tax cuts, the former home secretary told GB News: “Every chancellor, and I was once many moons ago in the Treasury and I’ve been involved in two fiscal events. Downplaying expectations is just part of the process, primarily because obviously there’s a lot of market sensitive information in the Budget as well. So let’s just give Jeremy Hunt that benefit of the doubt.”

Asked if there could be a surprise, Dame Priti said: “I am hoping so. Despite the doom and gloom that is in the newspapers and I think has been briefed out and inevitably comes with the OBR… I take the view, and I’ve said this consistently though, I do think the British people deserve more of their own money back. It’s a fact. This isn’t even a discussion point anymore. We have the highest tax burden in over 70 years.”

10:28 AM GMT

Minister rejects Jenrick’s claims on integration

Bim Afolami rejected claims by Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, that mass migration has made integration impossible.

Asked about Mr Jenrick’s comments, the Treasury minister said: “I don’t think he’s right in the whole, but of course there are instances where people have not integrated properly into British society.

“I don’t know whether that’s necessarily the cause of immigration or high immigration levels or not, but that’s one of the reasons, this lack of integration by a small group of people, is one of the things that’s caused difficulties with what the Prime Minister was talking about when he made his announcement to the country, when he made his speech to the country on Friday.”

10:16 AM GMT

Lord Clarke warns against attempt to ‘buy votes’ at the Budget

Lord Clarke, the former chancellor, has warned Jeremy Hunt against trying to “buy votes” with tax cuts at the Budget on Wednesday.

The Conservative peer said the current Chancellor should instead focus on improving people’s living standards by helping the economy to grow.

Asked what he would put in the Budget, Lord Clarke told Times Radio: “I hope I would set out to produce a competent, responsible Budget that looked to give us some hope of recovering over the next two or three years from the recession that we are in, the economic crisis that we are in, to get us back on the path towards growth and, with low inflation and that charts contemplating a rise instead of a slight fall in living standards we’ve been having for the last two or three years.

“I am quite fed up of all this speculation in the newspapers, supposed briefings and gossip, about how we are going to buy votes through this tax cut, that tax cut.

“What people want to be reassured about is that there is some prospect of our getting back to the kind of growth with low inflation that, as we know, steadily improves our public services and our daily way of life.

“The main things to tackle are the things that are at the root of the recession and a failure to grow, significantly, for the last two or three years and that’s our lack of investment, our very poor productivity record.”

10:01 AM GMT

Government ‘fully entitled’ to correct Supreme Court’s ‘wrong’ decision on Rwanda plan

The Government is “fully entitled” to ask Parliament to remedy the “wrong” decision made by the Supreme Court over the Rwanda plan, Lord Howard argued.

The former leader of the Conservative Party told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “Parliament is sovereign under our system and Parliament is fully entitled to put things right which it thinks the court has got wrong.”

He added: “Only the Government and only the House of Commons are accountable to the electorate for the decisions that are taken.”

09:47 AM GMT

Ex-home secretary: ‘Good chance’ Rwanda plan helps to stop the boats

Lord Howard, the former home secretary, said he believed there is a “good chance” the Rwanda deportation plan will help to stop small boat Channel crossings.

The Tory peer said the threat of deportation should act as a deterrent and it is a “fair bet” that when people are confronted with the choice of going to Rwanda or not making the crossing and staying in France, they will choose France.

Asked if he believed the Rwanda policy will play a “substantial role” in stopping the boats, the former leader of the Conservative Party told the BBC: “I think the whole purpose of the Bill is to provide a deterrent. I think it has a good chance of working.”

Asked how he could know that, he replied: “Nobody knows it because it hasn’t been tried yet in this country. But there are examples from other countries, notably Australia… not everyone is going to go but in Australia a similar system has been proved to be a deterrent.

“That gives us some reason to believe that this too will be a deterrent. Afterall, France, from which the people come to cross the Channel, is a perfectly safe country and if people have the option of staying in France or going to Rwanda it is a fair bet that they might choose France.”

09:36 AM GMT

Pictured: George Galloway arrives at Parliament this morning

George Galloway, the MP for Rochdale, arrives at Parliament this morning - Carl Court /Getty Images Europe

09:24 AM GMT

Lord Howard: Supreme Court ‘breached’ separation of powers with Rwanda ruling

Lord Howard, the former home secretary, claimed the Supreme Court had “breached” the constitutional principle of the separation of powers when it ruled against the Government’s Rwanda Bill last year.

The former Tory leader suggested the court had overstepped when it found the policy was unlawful on the grounds of safety.

He told the BBC: “On the constitutional issue, we have always had as part of our rule of law something called the separation of powers.

“And what the separation of powers has always meant is that governments decide and the courts then review their decisions to see whether or not those decisions are lawful. Judicial review.

“That was the test applied in this case by the divisional court, the first court which had to consider the matter, and it held that what the Government was proposing to do was lawful. When it came to the Supreme Court, they said ‘that test is wrong, we should decide these things for ourselves’.

“That is a breach of the separation of powers. It is governments’ responsibility to decide and all the Government is doing in the Rwanda Bill is reclaiming its traditional role under the separation of powers. It has to decide, not the courts.”

08:57 AM GMT

Bim Afolami: Hunt will take ‘balanced approach’ at Budget

Jeremy Hunt will take a “balanced approach” at the Budget and set out a blueprint for moving to a lower tax economy in a “sustainable way”, a Treasury minister said this morning.

Bim Afolami, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: “I not going to go into individual taxes and what may happen or individual spending allocations… what I can tell you is we are going to take a balanced approach.

“We have got to, broadly speaking, set out a path, as the Chancellor said yesterday, to a lower tax economy overall over the coming years.

“But we are only going to do that in a sustainable way and focus on increasing productivity in our public services.

“People have this debate, they say ‘well what about lower taxes’ or ‘you’re starving public services’ and whatever.

“Actually we need to make sure the outputs from public services are as good as possible so what people actually see, what they actually get, whether they get their hospital appointments, whether the police are clamping down on crime, that is why we are investing £800 million we are announcing today in improving the productivity of public services.”

Bim Afolami, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, is pictured on February 20 in Downing Street - Lucy North/PA

08:37 AM GMT

Tories ready for general election at any point this year, says minister

Bim Afolami insisted the Tories are ready for a general election to be held at any point this year.

The Economic Secretary was told there is speculation that if Rwanda flights take off by the end of this month then Rishi Sunak could opt to call the election immediately after to capitalise on the success.

Mr Afolami told Sky News: “Well look, the Prime Minister is the one who decides on such things.”

Asked if the Tories were ready for whenever the election comes, Mr Afolami replied: “Of course we are ready.”

08:27 AM GMT

Minister: ‘Impossible’ to say if Rwanda flights could take off this month

A minister said it was “impossible” to say whether the first Rwanda migrant flights could take off by the end of March amid speculation that could be the case.

The Rwanda Bill is back in the House of Lords this week as it approaches the end of its journey through Parliament.

There is speculation about how quickly the flights could take off once the Bill makes it onto the statute book.

Asked about the idea of planes taking off this month, Bim Afolami, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: “It is impossible [to say], until we know how quickly it can get through Parliament. So I can’t give a commitment to a particular time.”

08:17 AM GMT

Do not block the Rwanda Bill, minister warns Lords

Peers have been warned not to block Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda Bill as it returns to the House of Lords for a crunch battle this week.

Bim Afolami, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said the upper chamber has a “right to scrutinise but they ultimately shouldn’t block what is the will of the elected House of Commons”.

The Bill returns to the Lords on Monday and Wednesday this week for its report stage debate which represents the final chance for peers to attempt to make sweeping changes to the draft legislation.

The Government hopes the Bill will pave the way for migrant deportation flights to finally take off after the policy was repeatedly stymied in the courts.

There is even speculation that the first flights could take off by the end of this month if the Bill can successfully navigate its final stages in Parliament and make it onto the statute book.

Mr Afolami told Sky News: “We call on the House of Lords to listen to the democratically elected House of Commons which, it passed with a good majority in the House of Commons, and the Lords, yes they have a right to scrutinise but they ultimately shouldn’t block what is the will of the elected House of Commons and so I urge them to pass it without delay.”

