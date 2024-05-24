Gov. Youngkin announces grant to Virginia Museum of Natural History to support annual Dino Festival

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a $4,500 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) to the Virginia Museum of Natural History to support its Dino Festival in July.

Dino Festival provides visitors the ability to view an extraordinary variety of life-sized dinosaur cast skeletons and dinosaur fossils, the opportunity to interact with expert paleontologists, and the chance to participate in dinosaur-themed activities. With this grant, officials will use the funding to support the overall festival marketing and activities, community partnerships for lodging, restaurants, and visitor activities, and the overall tourism in the region.

“Dino Festival is an incredibly popular event that continues to grow in both scope and visitation,” said Deputy Director Ryan Barber. “Not only is it popular with visitors from Martinsville and Henry County, but it also draws thousands of people from outside of the local area, many of whom visit from out of state. We’re incredibly grateful to have the support of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, which will play a significant role in our efforts to continue marketing this event, the museum, and the region as unique and exciting tourist attractions and destinations.”

Funding was provided by the VTC’s Virginia Special Events Program, which helps with marketing and the production of established events and festivals throughout the Commonwealth. Funds are given to special events that have a significant impact on the state’s economy and local community.

“VTC’s marketing and sponsorship programs are powerful incentives creating tourism partnerships across Virginia that are a robust part of Virginia’s economic ecosystem,” said Governor Youngkin. “Across the Commonwealth, the tourism industry recognizes the importance of having inventive strategies to showcase all that Virginia has to offer. These grants will support those efforts and help draw thousands of additional visitors to the Commonwealth to experience everything that makes Virginia so special.”

Dino Festival set to take place Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

