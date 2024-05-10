Gov. Wes Moore calls for Democrats to unite after Maryland US Senate primary

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Wes Moore is weighing in on the very tight Democratic U.S. Senate matchup in next Tuesday’s primary.

DC News Now and its partners, Emerson College and The Hill, conducted a poll showing a tight race between Prince George County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Representative David Trone.

Regardless of who wins, it is important that the Democratic Party unites in the fall, Moore said.

“I’m looking forward to the contest,” he said. “And then I am very much looking forward to the state and the party uniting to make sure we are victorious in November.”

Right now, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is leading the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

