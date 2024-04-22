Gov. Walz appoints Theodora Gaitas and Sarah Hennesy to the MN Supreme Court

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Monday announced the appointments of Theodora Gaïtas and Sarah Hennesy as associate justices on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Gaïtas will be replacing Margaret H. Chutich and Hennesy will be replacing G. Barry Anderson, the Democratic governor’s office announced in a news release. Both Chutich and Anderson are retiring, it was announced earlier.

Gaïtas is currently a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. She previously served as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District, where she presided over a felony caseload in the criminal division and as co-chair of the Domestic Violence Steering Committee.

“I am honored to appoint Judge Gaïtas to the Minnesota Supreme Court,” said Walz in a statement. “She is a remarkable jurist who has served at all levels of our judiciary. Her understanding of the complexities of our judicial system will make her an excellent addition to the Minnesota Supreme Court.”

Hennesy is the chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District and is chambered in St. Cloud. She previously practiced law in both appellate and trial courts as an appellate public defender in Iowa, as a criminal defense attorney in Washington, D.C. and Virginia, and as a staff attorney at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid in St. Cloud.

“I am thrilled with Chief Judge Hennesy’s appointment,” said Flanagan in a statement. “Her greater Minnesota perspective, combined with her passion for service and a deep connection to the people she serves, will make her an exceptional justice on the Supreme Court. I look forward to seeing her thrive in her new role.”

For more information about the judicial selection process, visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage at mn.gov/governor/appointments/judicialappointments/.

