Gov. Tony Evers signs bills strengthening protections for judges

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday signed a bipartisan slate of bills designed to strengthen protections for judges as they face heightened threats to their safety, nearly a year after a retired Juneau County judge was shot and killed in a targeted attack at his home.

The bills' enactment drew praise from state Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, who said she is "glad to see that judicial security is supported across the aisle."

"Public safety continues to be an important priority for us as a state, and I look forward to continuing our bipartisan work in the next legislative session," Evers said in a statement.

One law will make it a Class A misdemeanor to picket or demonstrate near a judge's home "with the intent to interfere with, obstruct, or impede the administration of justice," punishable by nine months imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Two others will allow judges to limit the amount of personal information for them and their families, including addresses, available to the public.

“Across the country, threats and acts of judicial violence and intimidation have been on the rise. That reality is unacceptable: it is a basic tenet of judicial independence that judges should not be intimidated, influenced, threatened, or killed for doing their job," Ziegler said in a statement. "This package is a much-needed step in the right direction to provide safety and security to our judicial officers. May we all continue to do our part, individually and collectively, to provide a safe court system."

The bills were introduced after retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer was killed in 2022. The man accused of fatally shooting Roemer, Douglas K. Uhde, had been sentenced to prison by Roemer on a burglary charge in 2005. Uhde shot himself in Roemer's New Lisbon home and died days later.

Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer in October 2007.

Following Roemer's death, law enforcement confirmed Uhde had a list of other targeted individuals.

There have been 142 threats made against Wisconsin judges in the past year, according to the state Supreme Court Marshal’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gov. Tony Evers signs bills strengthening protections for judges