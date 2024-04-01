Gov. Tina Kotek signs bill reintroducing criminal penalties for drug possession in Oregon

Gov. Tina Kotek on Monday signed House Bill 4002, the law reintroducing criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of drugs, and urged those charged with its implementation to prioritize deflection programs.

Starting Sept. 1, Class E violations — created by Measure 110, which eliminated criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of illicit drugs — are repealed under HB4002. Instead, a person with small amounts of illicit drugs will face a new “drug enforcement misdemeanor."

The bill passed with bipartisan support as drug overdose deaths in the state continued to rise.

If a county offers a deflection or diversion program and a prosecutor uses it, the individual could remain on probation for 18 months. Probation violations could result in a 30-day jail sanction and if probation is revoked, the individual could be ordered to a maximum of 180 days in jail.

Of Oregon's 36 counties, 23 had signed "letters of commitment" to establish and offer deflection programs under HB4002.

Kotek's signature on the legislation came with a letter to Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego and House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, to address remaining concerns implementing the legislation.

Kotek said ahead of signing the bill she had met with the Oregon Judicial Department, Oregon Public Defense Commission, Criminal Justice Commission, Department of Corrections, Oregon District Attorneys Association, Association of Oregon Counties, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, Oregon State Sheriffs' Association, Association of Community Mental Health Programs and Oregon State Police.

She said all will need to commit to "deep coordination" for the deflection programs and bill to work.

During testimony at the legislature, the Oregon Public Defense Commission said it would need to hire an additional 39 full-time public defenders to provide the representation needed for the estimated new cases under the bill. As of Monday, there were 2,873 people currently unrepresented in the state.

"We must acknowledge that Oregon's number of unrepresented persons will likely increase due to House Bill 4002," Kotek's letter said.

Kotek said she would continue to "identify resources and strategies" to make progress on the number of unrepresented persons in the state.

The CJC has also been directed to use a "standardized certification document" as evidence individuals have completed a deflection program successfully and to work with the Oregon Public Defense Commission to assist them by sharing deflection program implementation timelines, trends, and outcomes.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon reintroduces criminal penalties for drug possession