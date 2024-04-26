Gov. Tim Walz appoints Aaliyah Lussier, Tashina Branchaud to state committees

Apr. 25—St. PAUL — Two residents of Red Lake have been appointed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to state committees.

Aaliyah Lussier has been appointed to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee as a youth member. Her term began on April 24 and runs through Jan. 3, 2028.

The Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee oversees Minnesota's compliance with the federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, which outlines the standards of care and processes juveniles go through when involved with the justice system.

Tashina Branchaud has been appointed to the Rural Health Advisory Committee as a member of a tribal nation. Her term began on April 24 and also runs through Jan. 3, 2028.

The Rural Health Advisory Committee advises the Commissioner of Health and other state agencies on rural health issues.