Gov. Sununu seeks federal aid for deadly April storm

Jun. 10—Gov. Chris Sununu has asked for federal emergency aid to New Hampshire to relieve roughly $6.7 million in damage from severe weather on April 3 to 5.

The governor's letter Monday to President Joe Biden requested that a major disaster be declared for eight counties — Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan — as well as a statewide designation for federal hazard mitigation grants.

In his letter, Sununu writes that as a direct result of the storm, "debris removal and emergency protective measures were taken to protect life and property, and considerable damage to the utility infrastructure was observed due to the combined impacts of the major long duration nor'easter."

"These damages presented a hazard to the public, while limiting travel on roadways, as well as obstacles for first responders in preserving public health and safety," Sununu writes. "The nor'easter left thousands of residents trapped in their homes, and in some cases, prevented access by emergency personnel. The impact of the response to this event was felt throughout the local mutual aid and state systems as personnel and assets were diverted to the incident area."

One death is attributed to the storm, state officials said.

According to state officials, nearly 20 roadways throughout Freedom were damaged during the three-day weather event. Almost 100 trees came down within a one mile stretch of road in Ossipee.

Approximately a half dozen people utilized a shelter in Effingham after homes sustained damages.