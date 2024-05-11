Gov. Stitt on why he signed controversial immigration bill: 'We have to be a law and order state'

"It was a path too far," said Gov. Kevin Stitt, explaining why he vetoed a strongly supported domestic violence bill. And, "we have to be a law and order state," he said as to why he signed another bill opposed by the Latino community, some law enforcement officials and others.

Both topics were addressed Friday at the weekly news conference Stitt holds most weeks the Legislature is in session. The session will wrap up at the end of the month.

Senate Bill 1470, known as the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act, which Stitt vetoed, would change how criminal courts weigh domestic violence during sentencing. If defendants experienced abuse, that could be considered as a mitigating factor.

But even though Stitt said "we're absolutely for protecting domestic violence victims ... it was a path too far."

“For example, you could have your fourth DUI going the wrong way on 35 and kill a man, a wife and two of their kids, and then you could have brought up some psychological trauma from their childhood that was totally unrelated to that specific crime,” he said. “That’s what the current bill did and that’s why I vetoed it.”

He noted the bill had been opposed by the state's district attorneys.

Supporters of the bill said it was a step in the right direction for advocates of incarcerated people following acts of self-defense against their abusers. The Senate overrode the veto 46-1, but the House has not acted.

A better bill, Stitt said, is on the way under the guidance of Rep. Jon Echols, R-OKC, the House floor leader. The governor said Echols was "working with some criminal justice folks to specifically help those domestic violence victims."

Gov. Kevin Stitt explains why he signed HB 4156, the controversial immigration bill

The governor also addressed the controversial House Bill 4156, which targets undocumented people in Oklahoma and would allow state law enforcement officials to arrest and remove those they determine are in the country without proper legal authority. Stitt said most of the bill’s intent is to put pressure on the Biden administration and put more tools in law enforcement’s toolbelts.

Stitt signed the bill into law after it passed the House and Senate by wide margins, but critics said border enforcement was the federal government's job and the law could lead to racial profiling.

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley told a local television station his department was "pretty much caught off guard" by passage of the bill and unclear about expectations as to how the law should be enforced.

Stitt said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued statements "trying to alleviate fear. They're not going door to door, rounding people up." But, he said, "They are trying to slow the flow coming into the state of Oklahoma. They are trying to make sure we're a law and order state."

Stitt noted as part of signing the bill he had created the Oklahoma State Work Permits and Visas Task Force to figure out how to match up the state's workforce with employers who need more workers.

“There's a great Hispanic population, and there's hard-working people that are paying taxes that are trying to get a documentation status and the court systems are just failing them quite frankly,” he said.

In response to Stitt’s approval of the bill, the Latino Caucus announced changes to their annual Hispanic Cultural Day at the Capitol. A day usually full of advocacy, visual art exhibits, food tastings, folkloric dancing, exhibitor booths and visits from foreign dignitaries will now include a large rally, organized advocacy and some cultural celebrations.

“This change in format is a direct result of the frustrations of folks — not only in the Latino community," said Sen. Michael Brooks, D-OKC. "That is why I am proud to announce that we have invited the Oklahoma Asian, Native American and Middle Eastern communities to stand with us, as well as many faith leaders and law enforcement professionals from across the state. Everyone is welcome at our table."

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at the state Capitol. Admission is free and no ID is required for entry into the building.

