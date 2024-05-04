Gov. Stitt signs bill to change Oklahoma car tag process into law

A bill Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat called his top priority this year has become law.

Senate Bill 2035, named the Mason Treat Act by the House of Representatives, was signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The legislative proposal was developed after Mason, the pro tempore's 16-year-old son, was critically injured in a car accident. The teenager was stopped by Deputy Sheriff Jose Tayahua-Mendoza while driving a newly purchased vehicle, which did not display a car tag. While he was pulled over, the driver of a commercial pickup hauling a trailer full of steel fell asleep and veered off the road and slammed into the back of Mason Treat's car, severely injuring him and the deputy sheriff.

Sen. Treat authored legislation to change the entire tag process and prevent similar accidents in the future. The measure cleared both the Senate and the House of Representatives by wide margins this spring.

“This goes beyond politics, and I greatly appreciate the members of the House of Representatives who voted in favor of this legislation,” Treat said. “I nearly lost my son due to no fault of his own. He was driving legally, but was pulled over because he didn’t have a tag, even though he had all of the proper vehicle information, insurance and registration forms. Senate Bill 2035 is my main priority this session because I don’t want any families to have to go through what my family has gone through. I deeply appreciate Rep. Kyle Hilbert, who carried this legislation on the House side and all of the coauthors. I look forward to seeing this being signed into law.”

Stitt signs Mason Treat Act

"Paperwork shouldn't be the reason drivers and law enforcement are put in harm's way," Stitt said in signing the bill on Tuesday.

"I'm happy to sign the Mason Treat Act to keep drivers and law enforcement safe on the road. I'm glad Mason is recovering well, and hopefully this law will prevent future tragedies like this," Stitt said.

Treat responded, thanking the governor and calling the legislation important to him and his family.

More: His son was critically injured during a traffic stop. It's changed this Oklahoma legislator's goals

“On behalf of my wife, Maressa, and the entire Treat family, I can unequivocally express our sincere gratitude to Governor Stitt for taking immediate action on Senate Bill 2035,” Treat said. “This legislation will save lives and ensure no one will have to endure what my family has gone through since my son Mason’s accident on January 5, 2024. I greatly appreciate all the support shown in both the Senate and House to get this across the finish line, especially House author, Rep. Kyle Hilbert, who renamed this legislation in honor of Mason. My family also is grateful to everyone across the state for keeping Mason and our family in their prayers."

Under the bill, effective in September, motor vehicle license plates will remain with the vehicle to which they were initially registered. The bill repeals a statute authorizing the transfer of a license plate to a different vehicle and requires a public awareness campaign to inform residents of the changes.

The measure also includes provisions that:

Provide a method for dealers to electronically enter required purchaser information for each vehicle purchase and submit information to Service Oklahoma every 24 hours.

Require dealers and sellers to complete the pre-registration of the vehicle by submitting documentation to Service Oklahoma or a licensed operator identifying the vehicle within two-days of the purchase.

Allow individuals purchasing a motor vehicle in a private sale to print a temporary tag to place on their vehicle after proper documentation is submitted to Service Oklahoma in the instance of the seller keeping a custom tag.

Does not affect tribal tags.

Treat said his son Mason spent 20 days in the hospital recovering from his injuries. He said Mason continues his recovery at home and in various physical therapy sessions.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma car tag changes signed into law, here's what to know