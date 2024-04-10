Gov. Stitt finalizes motor vehicle compact with Choctaw Nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Governor Stitt has finalized a motor vehicle compact with the Choctaw Nation, marking its 12th finalized compact since late 2023 with tribal governments.

“I am grateful to the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations for their ongoing partnership and willingness to come to an agreement on car tag compacts. These compacts continue the existing commitment to transparency and public safety,” said Gov. Stitt.

Oklahoma finalizes tobacco, motor vehicle compacts with two tribes

Gov. Stitt says that the compact is available for any tribal government that seeks to issue out tribal tags. The compact is intended to prioritize the safety of Oklahoma law enforcement and allow the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to collect tolls on all of drivers who tend to travel on Oklahoma turnpikes.

The compact finalized with the Choctaw Nation is a 10-year motor vehicle tag and registration compact that states:

Oklahoma will continue to print Choctaw plates and collect driver information for each tag, ensuring unfettered accessibility for law enforcement and public safety.

OTA will have access to driver information for the purposes of collecting tolls.

The state will remit a percentage of receipts associated with licensing, registration, renewal of registration, and payment of excise taxes

The Chickasaw Nation vehicle compact that was finalized in January can be found here and the Choctaw Nation compact can also be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.