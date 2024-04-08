Gov. Stitt, engage with Oklahoma's disability community and advocates. You will gain insight

In Gov. Kevin Stitt’s 2024 State of the State address, he emphasized the importance of traditional family structures, stating that "the best preventer of poverty is a married mom and dad in the home." While this is an ideal situation, it overlooks the realities of many families, particularly those of individuals with disabilities like myself who are parents.

As a family person, I applaud the governor's vision of family support. As an Oklahoma disability advocate with a disability, I urge him to recognize and address the systemic barriers that hinder many of us from achieving this ideal.

For individuals with disabilities, outdated federal regulations often discourage marriage due to the potential loss of crucial benefits. Personally, I’ve faced this dilemma three times. Outmoded rules threaten to strip away vital financial support and health care, including Social Security Income, Social Security Disability Income, Medicaid, Medicare, Section 8, food stamps and welfare. This creates a stark choice between financial stability, health care and marriage, a choice that no one with a disability should have to make.

Gov. Stitt proceeded to claim that Oklahoma upholds law and order, yet the state has consistently ignored laws protecting the rights of people with disabilities for over three decades, showing no interest in enforcing or rectifying these violations when the state has been aware of them. As a result, it traps A LOT of us to either stay, or become government dependent.

The Medicaid Buy-In Program, passed by the Oklahoma Legislature in the late 1990s to early 2000s, remains unimplemented. This program allows individuals with disabilities who are wanting to work, or are already employed, to have access to important Medicaid coverage, by paying a premium based on our employment income. It aims to provide us needed durable medical equipment, health care, and personal care attendants, which regular insurance doesn’t provide for those of us who may not qualify for traditional Medicaid due to our work income and/or assets.

Furthermore, there have been cases where individuals with disabilities were advised by the state to quit their jobs in order to qualify for traditional Medicaid, enabling them to receive personal care attendants to support them in remaining in their own homes, and help get them ready to go to work. This unfortunate situation effectively undermines their ability to maintain employment, even when it was a home-based job with Apple. Personally, by implementing the Medicaid Buy-In Program, I could’ve been fully employed, making the regular wage in my line of work, instead of sitting at home and relying on government assistance for over three decades.

Moreover, inadequate transportation options further isolate those of us with disabilities from our families and communities. Despite advancements in accessible transportation, Oklahoma has failed to address this issue for over 25 years. This lack of mobility restricts our ability to participate in family activities and engage fully in our children's lives.

Gov. Stitt, as a leader who champions family values and inclusivity, I urge you to engage directly with Oklahoma's disability community and advocates. By listening to our experiences and concerns, you can gain valuable insights into the systemic challenges we face. Collaboration and understanding are essential to addressing these failures and building a more inclusive future for all Oklahomans.

Gov. Stitt's emphasis on family values is commendable, but it must be accompanied by concrete actions to support all families, including those with disabilities. By addressing outdated regulations, implementing disability rights laws and improving transportation accessibility, Oklahoma can become a more inclusive and supportive state for everyone.

Richard Anderson

Richard Anderson is a disability advocate, chair of Oklahoma ADAPT and vice president of Progressive Independence.

