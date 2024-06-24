Gov. Stitt approves rule tying test scores to school accreditation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt sent a proclamation that approved a rule tying state test scores to a school’s accreditation, Friday.

The reporting first came from Tulsa World, which found that the governor signed the proclamation that read, “Pursuant to the foregoing, I hereby approve all rules submitted on or before April 1.”

One of the rules approved was one proposed by the Oklahoma State Department of Education which would tie student assessment scores to accreditation. The decision would put at least 85 schools or districts on the chopping block.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), the “Raising Academic Standards” rule states any school or district that has more than 50% of students scoring below basic will take a hit to its accreditation.

“I fear tying accreditation to a test score is leading by a hammer. What about our poverty-stricken students, they clearly will be affected. What about our students with disabilities, they are overwhelmingly impacted by this rule,” there were many questions asked at Thursday’s Oversight Committee Meeting.

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) announced Thursday its preliminary report surrounding two topics. One of the topics was reviewing OSDE’s Administrative Rules Related to Testing.

“I think it is essential that we hold high the expectations for kids no matter what they’re background is,” said Superintendent Ryan Walters when asked about the report.

After the report was given by LOFT several legislators began to question the effectiveness of the accreditation rule.

In the past, KFOR has reported on the concern seen with Superintendents of rural schools.

Duke Public Schools is among the list of at least 85 schools/districts that could lose their current academic standing.

Duke Public Schools currently serves 165 students in Southwest Oklahoma. It currently operates with zero deficiencies.

“Our children are worth more than a political talking point, this is not a game,” said Erika Wright who founded the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition.

She said that since Governor Stitt approved the rule they have received hundreds of people interested in becoming members so that they can learn more.

“For a rural community the school is the heartbeat of the area and especially in rural schools but just about anywhere,” said Wright. “We’re glad people are joining us now. We can direct them on what they can do next to enact change.”

She had similar concerns with the rule since its inception. She asked about those schools that are low-income, the schools that are smaller, and the schools with students who are special needs.

“If I’ve got a district whose special needs students makeup about 75%, how does that even work,” said Wright.

At Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Walters answered questions from lawmakers on the rule when he stated that schools can appeal to him if they feel it isn’t fair after they didn’t meet the parameters. He said OSDE can then decide where to go from there.

“We put in there that if a school has a specific situation, they are allowed to appeal to me and the board,” said Superintendent Walters.

“Basically in that situation, if you’re on the good side of his then maybe you’ll make it through,” said Wright in response. “If you’re not on the good side, maybe you won’t. So, to me, that is not an adequate answer when you’re talking about people losing their schools permanently.”

According to the latest data from the National Rural Education Association Oklahoma ranks in the top five states who need rural schools to succeed. On the map provided of the latest data, Oklahoma is marked in red as crucial.

“In rural Oklahoma in particular we are at a critical level nationwide in Special Education needs students,” said Wright. “When you look at this rule and why special education is such an important part of this story, it’s because you have districts in this state that have a high percentage of students who are special needs. How do they win?”

Superintendent Walters was asked Thursday about rural schools and argued that there needs to be a high standard set for students throughout the state.

“Our goal here is to improve test scores and a student’s outcome no matter where they come from in our state,” said Supt. Walters.

However, after Thursday’s meeting legislators had many questions surrounding the rule and urged for the rule not to be put into effect until those are answered.

It’s not known yet when the rule will actually take effect.

