Gov. Scott and Republicans warn of influx of taxes but Democrats call it misinformation

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1596 into law, joining California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota in a growing list of states embracing a right to repair for citizens. The bill’s coauthors Janeen Sollman and Representative Courtney Neron took inspiration from California’s Senate Bill 244, which passed toward the tail end of 2023. Apple, in particular, has taken issue with its aggressive approach to outlawing parts pairing, a practice that requires the use of proprietary components in the repair process.