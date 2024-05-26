Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to offer assistance for Arkansans impacted by storms

ARKANSAS, USA — Severe storms demolished areas of northwest Arkansas in the early morning of May 26.

Due to the level of impact, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared an emergency in parts of the state.

The governor signed an executive order authorizing $250,000 to be used by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

This spending will be drawn from the governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used at the discretion of the ADEM.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of deadly storm, tornadoes in Benton County

Gov. Sanders also announced that any operating commercial vehicles responding to a regional emergency are exempt from federal regulations, such as maximum drive time or any other hindrances to respond.

“I’ve spoken with @FEMA_Deanne, members of our federal delegation and county officials and we stand ready to provide aid and rush assistance to storm-damaged areas,” the governor said in a post to X (formerly Twitter).

The governor also said on X that she will be visiting several impacted areas on May 27 to “personally offer assistance and help expedite resources.”

