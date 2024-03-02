Gov. Sanders signs memorandum to begin statewide levee inventory

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Commissioner of State Lands to begin a statewide levee inventory.

This is all a part of the state’s water plan project.

The levee inventory will allow the state to be prepared for flooding events and prevent the destruction of infrastructure.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders initiates state review of levee system

Officials are saying this project will focus on confirming the number and status of all levees, allowing the state to see where maintenance needed to further prepare for natural disasters.

Residents say the 2019 flood in Yell County was unexpected and they’re happy that state officials are now taking the proper precautions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.