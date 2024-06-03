Gov. Sanders, John Calipari help with clean-up efforts in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A week after storms ripped through Benton County, residents continue to pick up the pieces.

Among those out helping with clean-up efforts on Sunday was Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders was volunteering in Rogers with a Samaritan’s Purse as part of a complete day of surveying storm damage.

The governor says it’s amazing to have Samaritan’s Purse show up during this time.

Costs of chainsaws, generators may be reimbursable for those in Arkansas affected by storms, FEMA says

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari clean up storm debris in Rogers (Photo: KNWA/FOX24)

When she goes to damage sites, Sanders said she wants to give people the resources and assistance they need and assure them that the state will be with them every step of the way.

“The best thing we can do is frankly a lesson I got from my parents and that’s, ‘Take care of people; worry about the paperwork later.’ And that’s exactly what we try to do no matter what disasters come our way,” Sanders said.

Edward Graham, the chief operations officer of Samaritan’s Purse, said there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

FEMA: Federal assistance now available for Arkansans affected by severe storms

“We’ll be here for a while but Arkansas is helping recover itself with just neighbors helping neighbors,” Graham said.

Before her stop in Rogers, Sanders surveyed the damage in Harrison and Mountain Home left by the Memorial Day weekend storms.

Arkansas head men’s basketball coach John Calipari was also in Rogers on Sunday helping residents clean up and a spokesperson with Congressman Steve Womack’s office said he was in attendance as well.

For more information about Samaritan’s Purse, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.