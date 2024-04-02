Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orlando city commissioner accused of stealing 96-year-old's money

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill days after she was indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a 96-year-old woman to pay for surgeries, hotels and other personal expenses.

"Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-63, suspending City Commissioner for the City of Orlando, Regina Hill, in accordance with the Florida Constitution and sections 112.51(1) and 112.51(2), Florida Statutes," the governor's office said in a news release.

Hill was indicted last week and is now facing seven felony charges for her alleged crimes — including three counts of exploitation of the elderly, two counts of fraudulent use of personal identification, one count of mortgage fraud and one count of scheming to defraud over $50,000.

DeSantis' office referenced a section in the Florida Constitution that says, "[B]y order of the governor any elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted and the office filled by appointment for the period of suspension, not to extend beyond the term, unless these powers are vested elsewhere by law or the municipal charter.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated a possible suspension for Regina Hill before her indictment

Before Hill's indictment, DeSantis indicated that a possible suspension could be forthcoming.

"If a municipal elected official is indicted by a grand jury, then I would suspend. That's typical," DeSantis told WESH.

The governor also addressed the allegations against Hill by saying, "This is a target-rich environment, this state, for exploitation because you have a lot of seniors and you have a lot of seniors who are retired and have some income."

What is Regina Hill accused of doing?

Hill is accused of meeting the 96-year-old woman in March 2021, taking power of attorney over her a month later and exploiting her financially for about three years, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

“The public’s trust in its leaders is essential. Officials who commit crimes against those they represent will be investigated and held accountable,” FDLE Orlando Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio said on March 28 in the agency's news release. “I commend our agents and partners whose work helps ensure that the people of Central Florida are protected.”

Hill's spending includes paying for "expensive bottles of perfume," clothing, "numerous intravenous infusions of vitamins," a facelift, a New Year's Eve hotel stay in Miami, dental surgery and car insurance payments for her vehicles, according to an affidavit filed by an FDLE special agent.

The commissioner is also accused of fraudulently obtaining a second power of attorney to buy a home with the 96-year-old woman as the co-signor without her knowledge or consent, for a cost of more than $400,000, according to the FDLE.

'I will wait for my day in court': Regina Hill speaks on pending legal situation following her suspension

In a statement sent out Monday evening through Hill's district community email, she said, "As I navigate through these challenging times, I want to assure the residents of District 5 that our team's commitment to your needs and well-being stands firm. The office remains operational and fully equipped to provide the support you need," FOX 35 in Orlando reported.

"My confidence in the integrity of the legal process and faith in God is unwavering, and I'm deeply moved by the support from our community," Hill's statement continued. "This support is a constant reminder of the strength and resilience that defines District 5, and it fuels my continued dedication to serving and uplifting every community member through these trying times. I will wait for my day in court when I'll be able to prove my innocence and that I always acted in good faith."

