DeSantis suspends Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill from office, 4 days after her arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday afternoon, suspending Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill from office four days after she was arrested.

Hill was arrested Thursday morning on charges including, exploitation of the elderly, fraud, mortgage fraud and scheme to defraud. Click here to read more about that.

She showed up to a 1 p.m. Agenda Review at Orlando City Hall ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting.

But Hill had left the City Council Chambers before that meeting began at 2 p.m.

Read the governor’s full executive order below:

Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order on Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill by Jason Kelly on Scribd

