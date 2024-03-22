Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to allow Florida teens to work more hours a week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 49 on Friday, a measure that originally drew criticism during this year's legislative session and dubbed a "child labor" bill. In this photo, DeSantis speaks during a news conference held at the Santorini by Georgios restaurant on March 20, 2024 in Miami Beach.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure into law Friday that originally drew criticism during this year's legislative session and was dubbed a "child labor" bill by opponents.

The final version DeSantis signed, however, was watered down by a Senate amendment, which satisfied labor advocates.

While the first iterations of Employment and Curfew of Minors (HB 49) allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to work more than 40 hours a week and more than eight hours a day without breaks, the final result says 16-and 17-year-olds can't work more than 30 hours a week unless they obtain parental permission. Home schoolers and virtual school students, however, do not need parental permission.

The law also prohibits 16- and 17-year-olds from working more than eight hours if they have school the next day, unless it's a Sunday or a holiday. The law requires a 30-minute break every four hours if the minor has a shift longer than eight hours. The effective date is July 1.

More: Labor bills take over the last hours of Florida's 2024 Legislative Session

On the last day of session in early March, it was was one of two bills with late-filed amendments that stalled the adjournment of the 2024 legislative session, as lawmakers squabbled over preemption measures for municipalities.

The other bill, Employment Regulations (HB 433), has not yet been delivered to the governor's office.

HB 49 was one of 25 other bills DeSantis signed Friday, including other measures that allow the governor to send the Florida State Guard out of state; permanently outlaw the drug tianeptine, also known as "gas station heroin;" and require all Florida inmates in the state prison system to submit DNA samples if they don't already have them on file.

Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DeSantis signs legislation allowing teens to work more hours in a week