Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses Rep. Tom Leek over another Republican in local Senate race

Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed state Rep. Tom Leek for the 2024 state Senate District 7 election. DeSantis is shown speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach in 2020 with Leek behind him at the far right.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed one Republican over another in a Florida Senate race.

“I’m happy to endorse Tom Leek, a proven conservative, for the Florida Senate," DeSantis said in a statement provided by Leek's campaign.

"In the Florida House, (Leek) has fought alongside us on the countless initiatives that have made Florida the freest state in the union. I look forward to continuing to work with him as District 7’s next senator,” DeSantis said.

Representative Tom Leek during a Volusia County Legislative Delegation meeting in DeLand, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Leek is running to represent the seat that's been held by Travis Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican, for the past nine years. The district includes Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties, as well as a portion of Volusia County. Leek, an Ormond Beach attorney, is a state representative first elected in 2016.

He's opposed by Republican Gerry James, a financial adviser who has been a former professional golfer and athlete.

"To have the endorsement of Gov. DeSantis in my campaign for the state Senate is truly an honor and is a great lift for our supporters as we qualify for the ballot next week," Leek said in the statement. "Thank you, governor, for your conservative leadership and I eagerly look forward to continuing our important work in the Florida Legislature."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Gov. Ron DeSantis weighs in on Volusia-Flagler state Senate election