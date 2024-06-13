Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for South Florida after torrential rain
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Miami-Dade, Broward and several other Florida counties Wednesday night after a torrential downpour caused life-threatening flash floods across the region.
DeSantis signed an executive order that focused on five counties: Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota. The order allows for emergency resources and preparation to move quicker and more freely.
“...I declare that a major state of emergency exists in Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota counties.,” DeSantis said.
According to the order, portions of South Florida received 10 to 15 inches of rainfall — affecting major interstates, roadways, airports, and schools. Additional heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the next several days.
Similarly, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a local state of emergency Wednesday evening to better allocate resources toward recovery efforts after rain bombs slammed the county.
Earlier in the day, Cava said county employees were actively working to reduce the damage caused by flash flooding.
“I just declared a local state of emergency, effective immediately, in response to the inclement weather in South Florida,” she said in an X post. “As our departments work to keep residents and business safe, this is a necessary step to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our entire community.”
— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 12, 2024