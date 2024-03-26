Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget chief to lead state body in charge of Florida Retirement System

Christopher M. Spencer while Gov. Ron DeSantis nominates him to be executive director of the State Board of Administration, March 26, 2024

Chris Spencer on Tuesday was named head of the State Board of Administration, the agency managing about $250 billion in state assets, including $190 billion in the Florida Retirement System to provide pensions for state, county and city workers.

Spencer, currently policy and budget director for Gov. Ron DeSantis, will move into his new job once the governor finishes reviewing the $117 billion state budget the Legislature approved earlier this month.

In their meeting as the Florida Cabinet, Attorney General Ashley Moody and CFO Jimmy Patronis – who also serve as SBA trustees – backed the appointment.

As DeSantis’ budget chief, Spencer, a St. Petersburg native, has prepared and explained to reporters and lawmakers DeSantis’ budget recommendations for the past five years and then implemented the final spending package approved by the governor.

“That was his job and he did a 10 out of 10, which is fantastic in every single way,” DeSantis told Moody and Patronis in making the appointment official.

Though “I’m sad to lose him, (I'm) going to keep him through the budget” review, DeSantis added. The governor still has not received the budget and related bills from the Legislature; once he does, he has 15 days to act, including line-item vetoes. The next state budget year starts July 1.

Spencer had long worked as a legislative aide for former GOP state Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg and also was a campaign manager to former state Sen. Dana Young of Tampa. He was on the DeSantis transition team before moving into the executive office as policy director in 2019.

In his new position he will manage investments of more than $250 billion, including the pension plan for more than 2.5 million working and retired teachers, police officers, and other public sector workers.

Spencer holds three undergraduate degrees from Florida State University in economics, international affairs and political science.

Talking about the FRS after his appointment was official, Spencer characterized the pension system as being "healthy, very healthy."

FRS is funded at 83%, or $35 billion short of being able to pay full benefits if all current workers stopped working tomorrow. Pension funded above 80% are considered healthy by actuarial standards.

Ben Watkins, director of the Florida Division of Bond Finance since 1994, said Spencer is the best budget director he has known under six different governors.

“He can combine policy with economics and make things happen,” Watkins said. “We’re in better shape than we’ve ever been before.”

The appointment comes nearly two-and-a-half years following the retirement of SBA executive director Ash Williams in September 2021.

Lamar Taylor has been serving in a combined role as the executive director and chief investment officer. Taylor will continue as CIO.

