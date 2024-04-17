Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses Bob Graham's death
Florida's current governor addressed the death of a former governor Wednesday morning.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
Ford recalled the popular pickup and SUV for an issue that could cause a loss of drive power and 12-volt accessory failure.
BMW is offering significant rebates on its electric models through April, though some are still quite pricey.
The best advice for hosting – and responding to — a child-free wedding.
The stories you need to start your day: Mayorkas’s impeachment trial, Travis Kelce’s new game show and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
NeuBird founders Goutham Rao and Vinod Jayaraman came from PortWorx, a cloud native storage solution they eventually sold to PureStorage in 2019 for $370 million. When they went looking for their next startup challenge last year, they saw an opportunity to combine their cloud native knowledge, especially around IT operations, with the burgeoning area of generative AI. It’s a hefty amount for an early stage startup, but the firm is likely banking on the founders’ prior experience to build another successful company.
Incoming guidance by an expert steering body on European Union data protection law could have major implications for Meta's advertising business model. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has decided that large platforms such as Facebook and Instagram cannot force a "binary" pay or consent choice on users, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the decision.
Pet owners especially love it for quick cleanups: 'It makes everything just so dang easy.'
We bring you the 10 features we like best on new cars. They might not be make or break, but if they're available on a car, we would add them.
'Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered,' one fan says.
The stock market's rally in 2024 is still defined by megacap tech winners. Just like it was a year ago.
Amazon is running a sale on Samsung's Frame TVs. You can save over $1000 during this limited time deal.
This viral insulated bottle has a push-to-open lid and some colors are on sale for as low as $23.
Found Energy doesn’t have the typical startup origin story: It began with a space robot that was supposed to eat itself. Now, the company is developing that same technology with an eye toward powering aluminum smelters and long-haul shipping. Nearly a decade ago, Peter Godart, Found Energy’s co-founder and CEO, was a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring trim is set to receive some updates that will help it perform better in cold weather, charge faster, yet keep its EPA range estimate of a whopping 516 miles.
Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
Since then, Tesla ads have showed up in places like Google search results, and on YouTube. Tesla also paid X around $50,000 in 2023 and $30,000 through February 2024 for "commercial, consulting and support agreements."
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet in the near future, so you may want to buy a house now if you're ready. Lock in your rate today.