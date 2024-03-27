Gov. Reynolds signs AEA overhaul, teacher salary increase bill into law
The fight over the future of the Wizards and Capitals might be at its end.
The South Carolina native is coming home.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Disney and Florida reached a settlement on Wednesday to end litigation over the company's long-standing special tax district.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
People with a genetic risk of developing obesity may need to increase their step count in order to lower their risk of developing the disease.
xAI's Grok chatbot, the Elon Musk-helmed company's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, will be available to X's Premium subscribers later this week.
Not all legal experts agree federal prosecutors hold the upper hand in a case that aims to dismantle the architecture of Apple’s marquee product, the iPhone.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
Pacemakers, like the one Arnold Schwarzenegger recently had implanted, help regulate a patient's heartbeat.
Stellantis could reengineer that Fiat 500e platform to accept a gas-powered engine in Europe, in the face of lagging sales for the 500e.
Reddit's stock surge is the latest sign that investors' risk appetite hasn't peaked.
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
At these prices, you can't afford to not, ahem, take the plunge!
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida just signed into law a bill that requires parental consent for kids under 16 to hold social media accounts. It also completely prevents children under 14 from joining these platforms.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Electric-car sales are slowing down around the world, but Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath tells Autoblog why he's not worried about the future.
Square Enix has revealed that the fifth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online, Dawntrail, will arrive on July 2. There are a bunch of pre-order bonuses if you pre-order, including an early access period.
TikTok's "youth council" is now official, and they have already started meeting with the company, including CEO Shou Chew, the company announced.