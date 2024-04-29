Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for eight Iowa counties. Here’s what to know

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation to an additional eight counties due to the severe weather that occurred across Iowa on April 26.

Households in Clarke, Crawford, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties can access resources to respond and recover from the aftereffects of the disastrous weather. Damage is still being evaluated, but severe weather was reported in cities across Iowa.

Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Pottawattamie County on April 26.

More: NWS: There were at least 20 tornadoes in Iowa last week. Here's what we know so far.

Households where severe weather struck can qualify for recovery aid under the disaster proclamation. There are two different programs residents can apply through.

How to apply for disaster aid in Iowa

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program grants a maximum of $5,000 for households with income up to 200% of the federal poverty level. The aid can cover home or car repairs. It can also replace food and clothing or cover temporary housing expenses.

Households have 45 day from the proclamation to submit a claim for the grant. Applicants can apply for the grant at the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management website.

What is the Disaster Case Advocacy Program?

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program is for disaster-related hardships, injury and adverse conditions, according to a news release from the governor's office. There is no income eligibility requirements for it. This will close 180 days after the proclamation. Visit the Iowa Community Action Association website for more information on how to apply.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for eight Iowa counties