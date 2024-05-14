Gov. Polis signs housing bills into law

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law — House Bill 24-1152 and House Bill 24-1313 — to help increase available housing and make housing more affordable, two priorities he outlined in his 2024 State of the State address.

House Bill 24-1152, Accessory Dwelling Units, allows homeowners to build an accessory dwelling unit on their property without delays or expensive paperwork. Officials say this will create more affordable housing opportunities and provide additional income for homeowners.

“Coloradans have demanded solutions that will reduce the cost of housing and I’m proud that we have worked together to deliver real results,” said Gov. Polis. “Accessory dwelling units are a lower-cost option that can help increase housing choices for Coloradans.”

House Bill 24-1313, Housing in Transit-Oriented Communities, encourages communities to build more housing near transit.

“Housing and transit go hand in hand, and with this legislation, we are saving Coloradans money and helping them live where they want, with access to what they need,” Gov. Polis said.

