Gov. Phil Murphy sets primary and general elections to replace the late Donald Payne Jr.

The election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Donald Payne Jr. will be held this summer.

A release issued Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office announced that a special primary election will be held July 16 and a special general election will be held Sept. 18.

The deadline for nomination petitions for candidates seeking a party nomination is 4 p.m. May 10 and July 16 for independent candidates.

Murphy had two options for how to proceed. If he hadn’t called for the special primary and general election schedule, there would have been a special election on Nov. 5, putting the seat on the representing the 10th Congressional district on the ballot twice and allowing voters in that district to pick who finishes this term as well as who fills the seat for the next term at the same time.

Funeral of U.S. Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, NJ on Thursday May 2, 2024. Donald M. Payne, Jr. died at 65 years old in his sixth term as US Congressman for New Jersey.

Payne — who died April 24 — was running unopposed in this year's Democratic primary, set for June 4. Since ballots have already gone out for the primary, his name will remain in place and after the primary is certified, the county committees in the district will decide who will be the candidate in November.

There are currently 218 Republicans and 213 Democrats serving in the House of Representatives, with four seats sitting vacant due to resignations. All 435 seats are up for election this fall. Votes on several pivotal bills remain on the schedule during this congress.

Payne had served six terms in Congress and was elected to his seat after the death of his father, Donald Payne Sr., who represented Newark in Congress from 1989 until his death in 2012.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Donald Payne Jr. seat in NJ: Murphy sets primary, general election