Gov. Phil Murphy announces new NJ clemency initiative on Juneteenth holiday

Gov. Phil Murphy enacted a new clemency initiative at Saint James A.M.E. Church in Newark on Wednesday morning with crowds of lawmakers, advocates and activists on hand.

The governor said the initiative was a way to ensure that the justice process is fairer and more accessible. Interrupted throughout his remarks by applause, Murphy spoke of the Juneteenth holiday and the need to continue fighting for racial justice to this day.

“Our nation’s journey toward racial justice has proceeded in fits and starts,” Murphy said. “Over the course of the 20th century, Black and brown Americans won victories in the fight for civil rights like the right to vote but at the same time we also witnessed the emergence of new systems of oppression.

He called mass incarceration the “most glaring” for the “devastation and despair” it has caused in communities throughout the country.

Murphy was joined by Lieutenant Gov. Tahesha Way, hip-hop artist Wallace “Wallo267” Peeples, who is co-chair of the REFORM Alliance and Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU of New Jersey.

“If we are to honor Juneteenth, my friends, and the unique history of African Americans in our nation, we must do more than celebrate this holiday, lament how on long it has taken to reach this point or even just reflect on the ongoing struggle for racial equality in America,” Way said. “We must simply deliver justice.”

Executive order expands access to pardons, commutations

By signing an executive order, Murphy said he plans to make access to expedited consideration for pardons and commutations more widespread because historically such opportunities have been part of a political structure instead of best practices.

The order establishes categories for pending and future clemency applications to receive expedited review during the remainder of Murphy’s time in office.

Examples include people who have certain non-violent convictions if they have not re-offended for sufficient time, people serving sentences that reflect an excessive trial penalty and victims of domestic or sexual violence or sex trafficking who are incarcerated for committing a crime against the perpetrator — a proposal that garnered enthusiastic support from those in attendance.

The state constitution allows for the governor to issue pardons and commutations at their discretion. While Murphy has not yet issued any pardons, he said that he expects it to take about six months for the new program to be fully up and running.

The governor also established a six-member clemency advisory board to advise him on each clemency application. The members will have diverse experiences and expertise relating to criminal justice and clemency.

The Clemency Advisory Board will be chaired by Justin Dews, formerly counsel for both the Murphy and Biden administrations. Other members include Deputy Solicitor General Michael Zuckerman, Jessica Henry, Bishop Joshua Rodriguez, JoEllyn Jones and Ed Neafsey.

In addition to today’s executive order signing, the state launched a website to serve as a home base for those seeking more information on the governor’s executive clemency initiative. The website, nj.gov/clemency, also provides attorneys and those representing themselves access to application materials for executive clemency.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Gov. Phil Murphy announces NJ clemency initiative on Juneteenth