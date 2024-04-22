Gov. Newsom visits Modesto area to dedicate first new California state park since 2009

Gov. Gavin Newsom came to the Modesto area Monday to dedicate Dos Rios Ranch State Park.

The park will open June 12, which coincides with the third annual State Parks Week. That’s when the public can begin visiting this site where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers meet. It is amid about 1,600 acres of restored floodplain and other habitat.

The governor and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom saw the first phase of the attractions. The site has picnic tables, trails, benches, temporary restrooms and bare-bones parking.

The next year will add a welcome center and better parking. Future funding could bring a campground, boat ramp and other amenities. The public can advise California State Parks on what it would like to see.

The department has moved relatively quickly after Newsom proposed the first $5 million in funding in 2022. That paid for the site purchase and early construction. Another $3.3 million is in the annual operating budget.

The nonprofit River Partners has restored Dos Rios with help from the Tuolumne River Trust and other public and private allies. They hope to mimic the forest that thrived in the Valley before dams and levees diverted most of the runoff from the Sierra Nevada.

The park — about 10 miles west of Modesto, and east of the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge — will be the first regular public access at Dos Rios after a dozen years of restoration. Visitors can take trails out into some of the projects but cannot trample sensitive areas.

Dos Rios is the 280th state park in California and the first addition since Fort Ord Dunes near Monterey in 2009.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom laugh during a speech by Dolores Huerta during the dedication of the new Dos Rios State Park in Stanislaus County on Monday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

American labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta speaks during the dedication of the new Dos Rios State Park in the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Monday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com