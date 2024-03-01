Gov. Newsom stops in San Diego, urges support for Prop 1

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop at a local union hall to whip up support for Prop 1 – which is his plan to borrow $6.4 billion for mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities.

Right now, California faces a shortage of 8,000 treatment beds.

This proposal aims to create 11,000 beds to bridge the gap while also recruiting and training 65,000 mental health workers.

Newsom says by using this money to focus on the most chronically-ill, it will also help California combat its homelessness crisis.

“Those on the streets and sidewalks, we want to deal with the encampments, and I’m not apologizing for that. Yes, we want to address the issue. Those that are self-medicated with drug or alcohol addictions on the streets and encampments and tents — and we want to get them treatment they deserve,” Newsom said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also talked about the urgent need for more resources.

“Last year, 50,000 911 calls came into the city of San Diego for mental health emergencies. That diversion of resources is raising our response times, making it more difficult to respond to you when you need help,” Gloria told the crowd.

The governor is also stressing that about $2 billion will go to permanent supportive housing, with about half that money for veterans facing mental health and addiction challenges.

Prop 1 would update California’s Mental Health Services Act, approved by voters in 2004 — which through a “millionaire’s tax” – raises about $3 billion annually.

“Voters are being told that it’s going to solve or approve the mental health crisis, the homelessness crisis. Actually, what it does is borrow $6 billion for 11,000 beds and this is going to be paid back with interest. This is going to be $12 billion for 11,000 beds,” said Susan Shelley with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

Opponents also argue Prop 1 means less money at the county level.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond warns mental health care services at the county level will take a hit.

“Actually, Proposition 1 takes money away from the county and puts it into Sacramento, so they can make decisions for us. They could fix homelessness with change of policy not taxing Californians more. This is not about money, this is really about policy and allowing us to get people off the streets and into the help they need,” Desmond said.

Prop 1 is the only statewide measure on the March 5 primary ballot.

