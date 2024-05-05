Gov. Newsom proclaims May 2024 as Jewish American Heritage Month in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed May 2024 as Jewish American Heritage Month.

In a proclamation issued Sunday, Newsom praised the accomplishments of Jewish immigrants who “sought the promise of freedom and opportunity to start life anew” in California, which is home to the second largest Jewish population in the U.S.

“This month, we recognize the enduring faith, perseverance and resilience of the Jewish people and lift up the many ways that Jewish Americans enrich our culture, politics, civil society and countless other areas,” Newsom said. “As we celebrate these accomplishments, we must also recognize the bigotry and violence that Jews have faced throughout history and that shamefully persist to this day.”

The governor added that the state of California is partnering with the Jewish Caucus and other leaders to fight against “brazen displays” of antisemitism by providing funding for increased security at houses of worship and programs that combat intolerance and support victims.

Additionally, the state has launched the CA vs. Hate Resource Line and Network, which is a statewide resource for victims and witnesses of hate acts to anonymously report them.

The proclamation also addressed the “shocking decline in awareness” among young people about the Holocaust; California has enlisted experts to guide the state’s Commission on the State of Hate and the Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education towards better teaching methods, and the state has released a plan to counter antisemitism in all its forms on a statewide level.

“This Jewish American Heritage Month, let us pay tribute to the many and varied contributions of the Jewish people to our California story and celebrate our common commitment to pluralism, cultural diversity and religious freedom,” Gov. Newsom said.

The full proclamation can be read here.

